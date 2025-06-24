Andy Aspinall says if Jones ever wants to come back for a title shot, they're gonna f*ck with him

Tom Aspinall's coach erupts on UFC: ‘I can’t think of a worse way’ to announce him as champion

The champ's longtime head coach exploded after being waylaid for the past 19 months because of the whims of Jon Jones.
And what if Jones suddenly becomes interested in the bout following the champion’s first defense, as many predict he will?

“I wouldn’t believe him,” replied Andy Aspinall.

“Here’s the thing, if Tom fights Ciryl Gane, and it’s a bit competitive, they go the distance and Tom wins, I think Jon will want the fight. But here’s my question: If Tom is the champion, does that enable me as his manager to ask for $20 [million] or $30 million? Should I ask for a new contract where we get $35 million because time’s moved on and everyone is getting paid a bit more? Should I hold out for massive money and then tell the UFC we want six months to prepare [like Jones]?

“We could just play a game with him the way he’s been doing with us, having him sit there and not earn any money. Not allowing him to fight to prove he’s a great fighter and just not allowing him to do what he wants him to do.


Lol, "Sure Jon, we'll fight you but we've got Alex scheduled sometime in the future and then we're all going to take a vacation, and then we'll need to negotiate a price and if we can reach an agreement we then need at least six months to prepare...stay by the phone, we'll get right back to you"
 
i sure as hell hope they wouldn't stoop to his level like that, should it happen. i can't imagine they'd have aspinall start ducking just for revenge's sake, it certainly wouldn't be a good look. although i can understand the motivation.
Same, I also hope that they wouldn’t do that.

Think Tommy would relish the chance to cave Jon’s head in and that would bypass whatever his Dad has to say haha…

Although, they did troll Gane for revenge so who knows?
 
If Jones isn't in prison or dead by the time Aspinall has defended once and is actually in a position to want a fight, I think we all chalk that up as a win. Jones without specific purpose seems like a ticking time bomb.
 
i sure as hell hope they wouldn't stoop to his level like that, should it happen. i can't imagine they'd have aspinall start ducking just for revenge's sake, it certainly wouldn't be a good look. although i can understand the motivation.
Aspinall shouldn't duck but he should make Jones win and defend an interim title before fighting him.
 
Aspinall Defeated Jones by simply placing his hand on his shoulder. Jon removed it instantly but in that moment he knew his power was gone.
c2o3fl3l2v0e1.jpeg
 
Then don't say it Andy. Cause now he won't come back knowing this. You gotta bait these people
 
This is gonna make Gane beating Tum even more hilarious when Gentleman Jon comes back for the Belt again!!
<JonesDXSuckIt><Dany07>bork1}<suzylol><{shaqs}>
 
*Aspinall doesn't beat Gane as fast as Jon did*
Jon: See, I knew I was better than you.
Tom: You know we could actually fight to see who's better?
Jon: Nah, I beat Gane faster than you did. You suck.

This is the logic of the Bones.
 
*Aspinall doesn't beat Gane as fast as Jon did*
Jon: See, I knew I was better than you.
Tom: You know we could actually fight to see who's better?
Jon: Nah, I beat Gane faster than you did. You suck.

This is the logic of the Bones.
If Gane lasts significantly longer against Aspinall than against Jones then I'll have to compliment his surgeons for reconstructing his foot in a way that lets him run so fast.
 
This is gonna make Gane beating Tum even more hilarious when Gentleman Jon comes back for the Belt again!!
<JonesDXSuckIt><Dany07>bork1}<suzylol><{shaqs}>
You should pin all your hopes on Gane, he's looked so awesome lately!
 
Tom won't stoop to Jon's level

Shame on his dad for even entertaining that
 
It would be hilarious if Aspinall gets the Alex Pereira fight that Jones wanted so much.
 
Lately? You mean Tum, who hasn't fought in in a year...?
Strip that chump!!🤡
Strip that chump!!🤡
You're awfully invested in Aspinall not being champ. Seeing a lot of disappointment in your future, but I do think you'll pull through.

Hang in there, bud!
 
This is** absolutely the sort of rhetoric that should be coming from Tom’s camp.
While IMO, it’s not likely that Tom would be able to drag it out (unless he goes on a major tear and numerous strong contenders emerge,) it’s still a funny/smart position to take publicly.
 
