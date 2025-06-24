Andy Aspinall says if Jones ever wants to come back for a title shot, they're gonna f*ck with him

Captain Herb
Tom Aspinall's coach erupts on UFC: ‘I can’t think of a worse way’ to announce him as champion
The champ's longtime head coach exploded after being waylaid for the past 19 months because of the whims of Jon Jones.
And what if Jones suddenly becomes interested in the bout following the champion’s first defense, as many predict he will?
“I wouldn’t believe him,” replied Andy Aspinall.
“Here’s the thing, if Tom fights Ciryl Gane, and it’s a bit competitive, they go the distance and Tom wins, I think Jon will want the fight. But here’s my question: If Tom is the champion, does that enable me as his manager to ask for $20 [million] or $30 million? Should I ask for a new contract where we get $35 million because time’s moved on and everyone is getting paid a bit more? Should I hold out for massive money and then tell the UFC we want six months to prepare [like Jones]?
“We could just play a game with him the way he’s been doing with us, having him sit there and not earn any money. Not allowing him to fight to prove he’s a great fighter and just not allowing him to do what he wants him to do.
Lol, "Sure Jon, we'll fight you but we've got Alex scheduled sometime in the future and then we're all going to take a vacation, and then we'll need to negotiate a price and if we can reach an agreement we then need at least six months to prepare...stay by the phone, we'll get right back to you"