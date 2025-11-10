Andrei Arlovski Scores Brutal Knockout in Misfits Boxing Debut

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Andrei Arlovski performed as expected against a reality show star.

The former UFC heavyweight champion made his Misfits Boxing debut on Sunday, when he knocked out Kelechi Dyke — more commonly known as Kelz — at MF Duel in Nashville. Arlovski brought an abrupt end to the contest with a right hand that rendered his foe unconscious at the 1:10 mark of Round 4.

Andrei Arlovski Scores Brutal Knockout in Misfits Boxing Debut

Andrei Arlovski performed as expected against a reality show star.
Ozze said:
That was a very slow punch.
Looked like sparring.
Was like an Old George Foreman punch

george-foreman.gif
 
The guy was turned sideways to Andrei. Does anyone know how much (if any) training he had?
 
Arlovski is criminally underrated. He was UFC champ before most of the current roster was even born. Fought Timmy, Fedor, Werdum, Stipe, Overeem, Ngannou, Aspinall, even Anthony Johnson - basically every HW champ ever. Today he’s 67 years old and still beating down clowns in some shitty boxing promotion.
 
Is this the first time Andrei has KO’d someone in like 10 years ?
 
