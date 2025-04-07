Andre Ward v Joe Calzaghe

Who have you got in this one, i didnt ever really like watching either of them fight, Calzaghe had a much better style and Ward won all the time and was a very big fighter at the weight

I always thought Hopkins would have been a bad matchup for Calzaghe, but he came through that one, just an awkward style with lots of grabbing, would Calzaghe have beaten Ward
 
