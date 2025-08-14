Andre Ward says he'd fight AJ

Just looked at the tale of the tape. Ward would be giving up a half foot in height, a foot in reach, 50+ lbs in weight, and 6 years of youth. Now throw in his inactivity. Ward hasn't fought since he retired 8 years ago. I said this recently but I'll say it again. Twenty years ago a former middleweight or light heavyweight could successfully challenge for a heavyweight title but that's no longer realistic. Heavyweights today are just too big and powerful for anyone smaller than a natural cruiserweight. This is why we don't see light heavyweights even attempt it anymore.