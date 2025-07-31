Andre the Giant vs. The Rock - Who's the bigger star in professional wrestling? (Semi-Finals)

Andre The Giant was a star all over the world and drew big money on 4 different continents, back when the entire rasslin business was very regional and localizedHe was known to mainstream America because he was a larger than life figure that became a legit star in American pop culture back when very few rasslers in history achieved that status, it was basically just Gorgeous George in the 50's and then Andre in the 70's, that was the whole list to make it to that levelAndre toured the entire country nonstop for years, main eventing in every single town and territory with zero build up, he didnt have to be announced on television for several weeks ahead of time to get the fans interested in seeing him live at the arena, which was the standard procedure to build up a new star in the rasslin businessAll the promoters had to do was simply say "Andre The Giant's gonna be in town this week", boom, instant butts in seats in every town on the circuitOutside of the US, Andre was a main event star in Europe, Japan, Australia, MexicoFlex Kavana couldnt even get over in Memphis