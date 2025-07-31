  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Andre the Giant vs. The Rock - Who's the bigger star in professional wrestling? (Semi-Finals)

Choose One.

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Continuation to this thread.

Andre the Giant vs. The Rock vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin - Who's the bigger star in professional wrestling?



Winner of this faces 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in The Finals.

Andre The Giant was a star all over the world and drew big money on 4 different continents, back when the entire rasslin business was very regional and localized

He was known to mainstream America because he was a larger than life figure that became a legit star in American pop culture back when very few rasslers in history achieved that status, it was basically just Gorgeous George in the 50's and then Andre in the 70's, that was the whole list to make it to that level

Andre toured the entire country nonstop for years, main eventing in every single town and territory with zero build up, he didnt have to be announced on television for several weeks ahead of time to get the fans interested in seeing him live at the arena, which was the standard procedure to build up a new star in the rasslin business

All the promoters had to do was simply say "Andre The Giant's gonna be in town this week", boom, instant butts in seats in every town on the circuit

Outside of the US, Andre was a main event star in Europe, Japan, Australia, Mexico


Flex Kavana couldnt even get over in Memphis


Rocky has never had a performance like Andre did in The Princess Bride either
 
