  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Andre the Giant vs. The Rock vs. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin - Who's the bigger star in professional wrestling?

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    53
  • This poll will close: .
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,061
Reaction score
52,204
Hulk Hogan is easily the biggest star in professional wrestling according to you guys.

But who's second biggest, that's still an open debate.

Let's see what the numbers will be like.

f311e5c2011966c16b29b7e0ab16844c.gif




0a8d5032e8a6e2498db3e20d53551a30.gif


giphy-downsized-large.gif



If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know.

Please vote, thanks.


@Roids @treelo @TheMaster @Eusung @RemyR @TheTickG @sleepwalk @-sin- @tank666 @heavy_hands @HardBoiled @Stoic1 @Doomer @TheChance @TCE @jimbob27 @ASUThermo
@chardog @SuperNerd @scorpiorising @Krimzon @EddieH4444 @Kraysla @djacobox372 @Milgrim @Blayt7hh @cmw43 @Brom Bones @Wrath of Foamy @gondo @Thrawn33 @FyrFytr998
@Axefan4life @Thepaintbucket @pv3Hpv3p @w00t @Gene Tunney @HeLLMuTT @TeTe @Substance Abuse @Fedorgasm @Otto! @gatchaman @Chillez @Batjester @lowlife @ShadowRun
@My Spot @Kingz @VulcanNervPinch @Satanical Eve @Long Dark Blues @Adamant @Mikeydontgiva @CubicleGangster @StewDogg11 @Prime LeVan @DragRacer @PRIDEWASBETTER
@Bobby Boulders @gspieler @Michaelangelo @Reign Supreme @Dalarna3 @FortieSicks @Ibm @jefferz @Quinton Overeem @dildos @Roop Holstry @Prex32 @El Moose @Hyperglide
@wwkirk @BlankaPresident @mb23100 @para1 @Thai Domi @zuffazombee @Kassitus @minowasmullet @qw3rty @Cajun @TheFakeMacoy @PRESIDENT TRUMP @My name is @Swiftie
@King Joffery @Kardashians @Fuzzybabyducks @elreece @Gutter Chris @Streeter @Shonuffbrad @Valhoven @Kal-El @wlu.29 @Gratis @TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle @Simple Southerner
@Deaths Head @BroRogan @Sushi Fitness @The Eagle @Hellowhosthat @Rogan789 @JonnyBonesPharmacist @BFoe @Koala @Korben @Aurelian @Bobby00 @Sobek @stalehotdog
@Mujeriego @ChrisBN @UberHere @Pierce 34 @pointy @frankmorris1 @philcrow @ssBaldy @Zazen @Dillydilly @GoodBadHBK @Rdude92 @Brandino @TeTe @Meatspin @Rogan789
@dildos @Krimzon
 
Between Andre and Austin. The Rock is .ore well known dir movies than wrestling .

Andre NOT Hogan brought Wrasslin main stream (Hogan made it huge) he was the original cross over. He was known everywhere . But......... Austin was just so massive mid 90s to early 00s he made it cool again running the Attitude era. Had to go Austin
 
Andre but Macho Man Randy Savage was the second most popular and that was peak WWE .Popular is subjective bc you have to take into account fan base of actual wrestling and public figure outside of a wrestling event , Andre isn’t as popular today simply bc he was really a 70”s / 80”s guy those generations are fading the new fans after the 90” s are probably going to say the Rock , they could be right but that’s bc he’s in movies as a wrestler though Andre was l just Andre a spectacle in itself.
 
Austin was the Hogan of his era. Strictly within the scope of pro wrestling, Austin was the biggest star not named Hulk. Though I would add, among mainstream audiences, he is likely has the least star power of those three.
 
My heart wants to say Austin since I was born in 85 and grew up during the Attitude Era and Monday Night War but what he did for 2-3 years Andre did for a full decade.
 
Streeter said:
Between Andre and Austin. The Rock is .ore well known dir movies than wrestling .

Andre NOT Hogan brought Wrasslin main stream (Hogan made it huge) he was the original cross over. He was known everywhere . But......... Austin was just so massive mid 90s to early 00s he made it cool again running the Attitude era. Had to go Austin
Click to expand...
Thats what I was thinking. Andre is a legend but Hulk brought it in like bird/magic or Jordan then Austin capitalized and took over when it was big. Star wise its hard to argue that. He was a massive star at the pinnacle.
 
Counting Japan and that the industry was not already national, the level of star Andre created was more impressive. Everybody knew who he was
 
I have to go with Austin even though Rock is my personal favorite and of course his career took off outside of the wrestling world as well.

In hindsight it’s pretty amazing how far he took WWF/E in such a short amount of time. Joined the company in 1996 as revenue was declining and they were looking at downsizing, and fast forward just 3-4 years later and by 1999/2000 they were making massive amounts of money, reached their peak in terms of mainstream popularity, and went public on the stock market.
 
In terms of popularity Andre. Stone Cold and The Rock were from our generation which is why we feel they were popular but Andre is known by much more people, although not the new generation.
 
Ibm said:
In terms of popularity Andre. Stone Cold and The Rock were from our generation which is why we feel they were popular but Andre is known by much more people, although not the new generation.
Click to expand...
Andre died 32 years ago. The people who knew him are about to die too.

<WhatItIs>
 
At first I was going to go with Andre. Then I remembered he's French. Voted for "STONE COLD! STONE COLD!".
 
The Rock, within a few months of his 99 face turn there was a very tangible feeling of him organically overtaking Austin in popularity with the fans.

They both had pretty short runs, but Rock had a massively successful Hollywood career afterwards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Steve Austin, Andre the Giant, The Rock, Hulk Hogan - Who is the biggest star in professional wrestling? (The Finals)
2 3
Replies
44
Views
744
SmilinDesperado
SmilinDesperado
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, The Rock - Who is the biggest star in professional wrestling? (Semi-Finals)
Replies
12
Views
275
Mikeydontgiva
Mikeydontgiva
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Randy Savage, John Cena, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan - Who is biggest star in professional wrestling? (Semi-Finals)
2
Replies
37
Views
587
Adamant
Adamant

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,830
Messages
57,627,914
Members
175,779
Latest member
weepweep115

Share this page

Back
Top