Andre Soukhamthath really fumbled the bag against O'Malley

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʋɐ
@Black
Oct 24, 2010
7,191
2,211
7n4xf48z11k01.gif

Joe-Rogan-interviews-Sean-OMalley-back-UFC-222.jpg

All Andre had to do was stand-up and throw a couple of leg kicks and his career could have went completely different. He went on to lose/win several decisions before retiring where as O'Malley is now the champ.

Also Sean has zero lower body durability. Him being tall and long helps him have the reach advantage but when your 5'11 fighting at 135, your legs are tiny and frail compared to say a Urijah Faber.
 
Sean needs to bring in Buakaw and a banana tree into his training camp

buakaw-muay-thai.gif
 
Sean's personality doesn't match the persona he's trying to play. I don't like people like that. It probably won't happen but I hope he gets embarrassed again.
 
Last edited:
One of the most bizarre fights ever. This is just a conspiracy but what if he was paid to lose?
 
