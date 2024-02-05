Andre Soukhamthath really fumbled the bag against O'Malley

Legendary
Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@Black
Oct 24, 2010
- 7,191
- 2,211
All Andre had to do was stand-up and throw a couple of leg kicks and his career could have went completely different. He went on to lose/win several decisions before retiring where as O'Malley is now the champ.
Also Sean has zero lower body durability. Him being tall and long helps him have the reach advantage but when your 5'11 fighting at 135, your legs are tiny and frail compared to say a Urijah Faber.