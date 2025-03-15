  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Andre Lima is lethal

Lima surely doesn't discriminate on what part of the body he is targeting.

Barez face/midsection/legs were all tenderized.
 
usernamee said:
A shame they cut the guy that bit him because it looked like he was starting to come on in that fight actually
Click to expand...

Kinda looked like Severino was gonna win and Igor Severino is a much younger prospect (21) than Lima too. Oh well, only the best in the UFC. Mokaev to Ares and Kape gets a title shot! Only the best!
 
Tweak896 said:
Eventually more will talk about him. In FLW they are begging for contenders so if he keeps winning he'll get a titleshot quick enough.
Click to expand...
Yes they are begging for guys that can fight Pantoja. The guy who is probably next eye-poked his way to a title shot.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Kinda looked like Severino was gonna win and Igor Severino is a much younger prospect (21) than Lima too. Oh well, only the best in the UFC. Mokaev to Ares and Kape gets a title shot! Only the best!
Click to expand...
Severino dropped the first round and they were only halfway done with the second before he went full cannibal out of frustration, let's not rewrite history and pretend he was controlling the fight and decided to get DQ'd for no reason. He's got time on his side to make it back, especially since he's at Oktagon now.

Didn't watch his last fight against Magard but saw it went to a split so if anything it's good he's putting in rounds outside the UFC to shore up his game for the time being. He's fighting Cartwright next, given his potential he should be able to run through him so we'll see how he keeps developing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,613
Messages
57,039,906
Members
175,513
Latest member
danawhiteneedstogo

Share this page

Back
Top