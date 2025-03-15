Andre Lima is lethal

Kaiokenrye24
His opponent was out matched, but Lima’s striking is so accurate and those leg kicks are killer
He’s pretty patient too doesnt force the finishLooked solid, I could see him being a champ in the future. Just had that look with his striking.
Eventually more will talk about him. In FLW they are begging for contenders so if he keeps winning he'll get a titleshot quick enough.He’s pretty patient too doesnt force the finish
But that would make him related to Douglas as well. Guy was an absolute killer.Hope he isn't related to Dhiego
Bellator league isn't UFC. Nice tryBut that would make him related to Douglas as well. Guy was an absolute killer.
Prime Douglas would have fit in just fine in the UFC. Would beat a lot of guys, and would get out wrestled by a lot of guys.Bellator league isn't UFC. Nice try
Keep flexing that cringe for all I care.You sound like a basic internet thot
Keep cringing (and emoji-ing). Every reply you can't help yourself with is a further flex brudduh.Keep caring
A shame they cut the guy that bit him because it looked like he was starting to come on in that fight actually
Yes they are begging for guys that can fight Pantoja. The guy who is probably next eye-poked his way to a title shot.Eventually more will talk about him. In FLW they are begging for contenders so if he keeps winning he'll get a titleshot quick enough.
Severino dropped the first round and they were only halfway done with the second before he went full cannibal out of frustration, let's not rewrite history and pretend he was controlling the fight and decided to get DQ'd for no reason. He's got time on his side to make it back, especially since he's at Oktagon now.Kinda looked like Severino was gonna win and Igor Severino is a much younger prospect (21) than Lima too. Oh well, only the best in the UFC. Mokaev to Ares and Kape gets a title shot! Only the best!