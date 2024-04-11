Media Andre Lima and Igor Severino met once again after the "biting" incident

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Via Andre and Igor's IG.

0tv2uB6.jpeg
COrtRO7.png



Andre wishes to see Igor rise on top again 🙏 #Respect



Translated:
Hard times create strong men. Your boat took a swing, but nothing you won’t be able to hold firm, only those who left the bottom know the importance of valuing the next, we are together brother, hope to see you on top again, BR (Brazil) 🙏
 
sucks he got cut both guys seems like great prospects and that was a really good fight too
 
