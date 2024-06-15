Andre Arlovski still fighting in the ufc is crazy

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Him and Overeem, I think a lot of us expected their careers to be over multiple times but they kept coming back for spells and going on winning streaks. Very resilient, are HWs just built differently?
Makes me think of Chuck. Guy looks incredible to this day, but years ago when he tried to come back against Tito you saw him move and something was just wrong. I can't explain why it's different for some guys.