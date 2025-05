deviake said: Hyped but cautiously so. The trailer was off to me, the music was incredibly ill fitting, both in tone and because it's Star Wars. Hopefully it's as thoughtful and well crafted as the first season. Click to expand...

Trailer to me looks like its more something execs came up with to try and draw in a wider audience beyond the SW nerds like us who were already going to watch, reminds me of those trailers you get for films after release with a load of critical and audience reactions in them.Actual footage though doesnt seem to suggest its going to be a big shift into "edgy cool" to me. Big advantage with Andor of course is that the 1st season was already pretty self contained, indeed each of the mini arcs within it were pretty self contained so it isnt really that dependant on season 2.My guess is it will be a bit more conventional if only because the Andor character himself seems to have less of an arc left to him dramatically although Luthen and Motha still have plenty to give there and I suspect may become more central. The first season going down so well also I suspect means the budget will be quite a bit higher as well.