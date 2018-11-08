Television ANDOR (Dragonlord's Recommendation: One of the Best TV Shows of 2022, post #439)

New Live-Action STAR WARS Series Starring Diego Luna as Rogue One's Cassian Andor

vpFur8I.jpg


Disney is continuing to expand its Star Wars galaxy. Disney is developing a live-action scripted series with Diego Luna, star of 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It will go into production next year for Disney's streaming service, called Disney Plus. The series will follow rebel spy Cassian Andor during the early days of the Rebellion and ahead of the events of Rogue One.

"Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said of the Rogue One prequel. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

After spending several months without an official name, the family-friendly streaming service has finally been named Disney Plus. That’s consistent with the company’s branding for its ESPN streaming service, which is simply ESPN Plus.

The company will hold an event in April to reveal more information about the forthcoming service, Disney CEO Iger said Thursday during the company's earnings call with reporters. He said that he recently traveled to the offices of BAMtech, the developer of the app, and described what he saw as having “elegant navigation” and the ability to personalize content, which will include both new projects like the Rogue One prequel as well as library fare.

This is the second Star Wars series Disney has announced for its direct-to-consumer platform and joins The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau. The reveal of the Rogue One prequel arrives months after Iger revealed in February that multiple Star Wars live-action series were in the works for the DTC platform.

Disney Plus is designed to be the Mouse House's Netflix rival. The service, which is planned for a launch sometime in 2019, will be home to original and library content from Lucasfilm (Star Wars), Marvel and Pixar. Disney Plus has been ramping up its original Marvel scripted series and plans to bring several familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the new platform with shows of their own. Iger confirmed it was developing a series to star Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Meanwhile, Disney has begun trimming its Marvel fare on Netflix, axing dramas Iron Fist and Luke Cage as the clock ticks down to zero on just how long the feature film library content will remain on the streaming giant.

'Star Wars': Diego Luna to Star in 'Rogue One' Prequel Series
 
Meh. Of all the stories or old/new characters they could have chosen for this. What a waste.

These Disney/Lucasfilm execs don't know what to do with the Star Wars property. They should just give it to Kevin Feige.
 
A prequel for a prequel?
 
Lame, I rather see a story Ahsoka
 
Enough already this is reaching DC level bad.
 
They're really milking the shit out of the star wars name aren't they.

After watching TLJ, i doubt i'll watch anything SW related.
 
Fuck that,

A, the story is already told as much as it needs to be to me
B, fuck Disney and their cash grab pulling shit from netflix and making another streaming service

If it had been on Netflix, I MIGHT have given it a shot, if bored.

I’m not buying all these independent streaming services.

They can ALL kiss my ass. Netflix was enough , I don’t need Netflix , cable, five other streaming services etc.
 
based around the new lore? nope, dont care
 
i'm holding out for the solo story on everyone's favorite character

Rose-Tico-Speeder.jpg
 


Or go fuck your mother
 
Solid pass.

Let's give Dash Rendar or the Old Republic a show, not whatever this shit is.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Meh. Of all the stories or old/new characters they could have chosen for this. What a waste.

These Disney/Lucasfilm execs don't know what to do with the Star Wars property. They should just give it to Kevin Feige.
Hows about they take Cassian Andor and show the handover of Rogue Squadron from Wedge, Corran, Tycho, Wes, and Hobbie to Cassian.... I mean, it's an idea....

Or show him coming out of Wraith Squadron which was more spy/commandos that happened to be able to pilot XWings and have Wedge hand the reigns of Rogue Squadron over.

Fucking dumbshits.
 
90 50 said:
Fuck that,

A, the story is already told as much as it needs to be to me
B, fuck Disney and their cash grab pulling shit from netflix and making another streaming service

If it had been on Netflix, I MIGHT have given it a shot, if bored.

I’m not buying all these independent streaming services.

They can ALL kiss my ass. Netflix was enough , I don’t need Netflix , cable, five other streaming services etc.
Netflix
Amazon
Apple TV
Hulu
HBO Go
Showtime
Disney

Enough is enough
 
Oh great, a whole show starring the character from Rogue One nobody gave a shit about!
 
More Star Wars > Less Star Wars

They could be just testing the waters with this announcement.

As an avid SW's fan, this doesn't excite me at face value... but the timeline it is staged in does, & I can imagine lots of cool wayz they can make this great. All the original series characters could make a cameo or have their story expanded upon.

I also like the political climate of of the Empire being in such strong control. The criminal underground could be in play. The development of the rebelz.... etc.

I could go on... there'z a lot of potential here.
 
MMA since 1993 said:
They're really milking the shit out of the star wars name aren't they.

After watching TLJ, i doubt i'll watch anything SW related.
Star Wars just like DC has been moved to my Bluray only section. I will not go to the movies for a DC movie or SW anymore I don't care how good people say it is I can wait.
 
