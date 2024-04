New Live-Action STAR WARS Series Starring Diego Luna as Rogue One's Cassian Andor

Disney is continuing to expand itsgalaxy. Disney is developing a live-action scripted series with Diego Luna, star of 2016's. It will go into production next year for Disney's streaming service, called Disney Plus. The series will follow rebel spy Cassian Andor during the early days of the Rebellion and ahead of the events of"Going back to theuniverse is very special for me,” Luna said of theprequel. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”After spending several months without an official name, the family-friendly streaming service has finally been named Disney Plus. That’s consistent with the company’s branding for its ESPN streaming service, which is simply ESPN Plus.The company will hold an event in April to reveal more information about the forthcoming service, Disney CEO Iger said Thursday during the company's earnings call with reporters. He said that he recently traveled to the offices of BAMtech, the developer of the app, and described what he saw as having “elegant navigation” and the ability to personalize content, which will include both new projects like theprequel as well as library fare.This is the secondseries Disney has announced for its direct-to-consumer platform and joins The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau. The reveal of the Rogue One prequel arrives months after Iger revealed in February that multiple live-action series were in the works for the DTC platform.Disney Plus is designed to be the Mouse House's Netflix rival. The service, which is planned for a launch sometime in 2019, will be home to original and library content from Lucasfilm (), Marvel and Pixar. Disney Plus has been ramping up its original Marvel scripted series and plans to bring several familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the new platform with shows of their own. Iger confirmed it was developing a series to star Tom Hiddleston as Loki . Meanwhile, Disney has begun trimming its Marvel fare on Netflix, axing dramas Iron Fist and Luke Cage as the clock ticks down to zero on just how long the feature film library content will remain on the streaming giant.