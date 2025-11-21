Anderson Silva VS Tyron Woodley undercard of Jake Paul VS AJ

I'm not really afraid for Silva here unless Woodley actually decides to throw with intention and land. Hopefully an easy Silva victory.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I may be dead ass wrong on this but I think Tank is possibly involved in a lawsuit with a female who is coming after his assets.
Just another domestic violence acusation or something a long the lines of that, some say its just an excuse, he realized it wasnt the best idea to go through this fight, but for the time being he dodged the Lamont Jr rematch.
 
Kinda of was looking forward to Silva/Weidman finishing trilogy in boxing after both broke their legs. As much as people cried about it, this matchup seems more boring.
 
At 195 lbs? Has Tyrone just been lifting weights nonstop or is he gonna come in a little pudgy? Weird kinda matchup, but I mean, it seems like after retirement fighters just kinda take whatever sounds good.
 
Silva at 46 gave Paul a very competitive boxing match. Wonder what the scores would have ended up being if he didn't get caught with a shot in 6th.
 
