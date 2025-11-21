Anderson Silva VS Tyron Woodley undercard of Jake Paul VS AJ

Cowboy Kurt Angle
I think he just likes boxing he’s being doing it since 2021
It was originally supposed to be on the Paul VS Tank Tavis card no idea why it changedI heard it was supposed to be Chris Weidman, originally. Was that not set in stone or did Chris have to pull out?
It was originally supposed to be on the Paul VS Tank Tavis card no idea why it changed
Shamrock vs Severn boxing lets do it Jake!You get Royce or Shamrock on this card and I'll day double
I would not be surprised if Uriah Hall ends up boxing WeidmanYou get Royce or Shamrock on this card and I'll day double
I dont think he does, he is the reason "Anderson Silva Money" is a thing, i think the one really needing the money might be Woodley, he is probably in for a beating, even at Silva´s age.
Just another domestic violence acusation or something a long the lines of that, some say its just an excuse, he realized it wasnt the best idea to go through this fight, but for the time being he dodged the Lamont Jr rematch.I may be dead ass wrong on this but I think Tank is possibly involved in a lawsuit with a female who is coming after his assets.