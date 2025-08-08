  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Anderson Silva vs Chris Weidman III to take place in Boxing

Who wins the Trilogy?

  • Total voters
    8
1754668743747.png


A credible source who spoke directly with Chris Weidman at a wrestling tournament in Atlanta last week confirmed to Maurits School (@BoxerMaurits) that the trilogy fight with Anderson Silva is happening, and it will be under Boxing rules.

Weidman won their first two encounters in the Octagon: first with a knockout that ended Anderson Silva’s legendary title reign, then by checking a kick that broke Silva’s leg in brutal fashion.

Now, more than a decade later, the former UFC Middleweight Champions are set to run it back… this time in the ring! 🥊

Details like the date, weight, and number of rounds are unknown at the moment, but the fight itself has been confirmed by Chris Weidman.

Who takes the trilogy — The Spider 🕷️ or The All-American 🇺🇸 ?👇🏽




Silva all day.
 
Weidman by age :rolleyes: Anderson is 50 years old, people 🐈
 
FFS Silva is 50 years old. They need to stop sanctioning these retirement boxing fights.
 
