BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 13,408
- Reaction score
- 46,786
A credible source who spoke directly with Chris Weidman at a wrestling tournament in Atlanta last week confirmed to Maurits School (@BoxerMaurits) that the trilogy fight with Anderson Silva is happening, and it will be under Boxing rules.
Weidman won their first two encounters in the Octagon: first with a knockout that ended Anderson Silva’s legendary title reign, then by checking a kick that broke Silva’s leg in brutal fashion.
Now, more than a decade later, the former UFC Middleweight Champions are set to run it back… this time in the ring!
Details like the date, weight, and number of rounds are unknown at the moment, but the fight itself has been confirmed by Chris Weidman.
Who takes the trilogy — The Spider or The All-American ?
