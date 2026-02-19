Anderson Silva Second To None

Randomly remembered my favorite highlight last night. I figured I'd share.
So incase anyone forgot, wanted to remind everyone what a beast anderson was. The things he was able to pull off in the cage were incredible.. He made violence into poetry. rWe've never seen anyone before or since like him. Period. Say whatever you want. But I take prime anderson against anyone in the MW division, From any era. The state of MW is pretty sad, IMO.
If you think driscus, or Sean, or Rob, or Izzy, Romero, even Pereira, Anyone could go toe to toe with this man.You're out of your fuckin tree. Chimaev would be front kicked or kneed to Bolivian.
Losing and losing to time are two different things. I feel like anyone who discredits him Didn't experience his reign firsthand. A sight to behold..You kinda had to be there If you know, you know.
Also shout out to FlyWin. Don't know what happened to him, but he made the greatest highlights. A legend in the space. i'm pretty sure he did the 3rd Man, for my guys who remember.
 
Marko Polo said:
Best striker of all time. Andy v Poatan would be a helluva fight
That's one hell of a hypothetical. I feel like he's too sharp for Alex. He's kind of a plodder. The right hand Izzy caught him with didn't even land really flush. Sure, alex could win if he connected clean, but everything Izzy does, Anderson does better.
 
buddahead said:
That's one hell of a hypothetical. I feel like he's too sharp for Alex. He's kind of a plodder. The right hand Izzy caught him with didn't even land really flush. Sure, alex could win if he connected clean, but everything Izzy does, Anderson does better.
Victories for both men are very easy to imagine. But I would side with Anderson. He was truly brilliant
 
Prime The Chris vs any version of Anderson for the win.
 
Did he even get a send-off by the UFC? I don't recall it. If not fuck these clowns, again.
 
Anderson vs Alex is to me the hypothetical heavenly fight..

Yes I watched annderson’s entire reign live. Alex hits an order of magnitude harder than any of those guys and with a better delivery system.
 
Kwic said:
Did he even get a send-off by the UFC? I don't recall it. If not fuck these clowns, again.
I know right, I never been thought about that.But you're 100% percent correct. He definitely deserved a proper send off.
Honestly, I feel like dana.Didn't appreciate him, until he front kicked vitor.
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
Anderson vs Alex is to me the hypothetical heavenly fight..

Yes I watched annderson’s entire reign live. Alex hits an order of magnitude harder than any of those guys and with a better delivery system.
You don't feel like alex is too slow? Also I think his chin wasn't the greatest at middleweight. Izzy rocked him in the first ufc fight also, remember. And those two punches didn't look the hardest or sharpest.
 
Andersons poise and composure under fire is hands down (pun intended) the best I have ever seen.

He slipped punches by centimeters without a care in the world as though he was seeing the world in slow motion 4k.



That said, there are matchups which would be problematic for him.

Poatan vs Prime Anderson would be amazing. Prime v Prime

Alex has the range and skills to give Anderson issues, Anderson had the power and skill to catch Alex and I do believe a MW Alex could get shut off by Andy. 50/50 fight imo.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Prime The Chris vs any version of Anderson for the win.
At the time it didn't seem like there was much controversy even with the weird finishes. Weidman beat the shit out of an elderly Anderson early.

But once he was done competing on the senior's tour for his title run, Weidman proved to be a front runner with shit cardio who had a habit of getting knocked out after initially looking good.

It is far more likely with hindsight that prime Anderson survives early trouble and then fucks him up in the later rounds. Maybe even geriatric Anderson could have done the same without the clowning.
 
Hes the greatest striker in combat sports. All weight divisions, all eras.
 
Anderson is incredible, he was so accurate and slick in the striking, never loaded up on nothing, it was pure silk. The aura he had when he was on the 16 UFC title fight win streak was pure hype, imagine the current UFC champs even having 6 title fights let alone 16 lol, most of them 1 defense and want Jake Paul lol, so lame now and flash in the pans.

War Anderson!! absolute legend. I still believe Anderson had the greatest UFC debut ever in the entire history, his debut UFC fight was total destruction
 
jeff7b9 said:
Andersons poise and composure under fire is hands down (pun intended) the best I have ever seen.

He slipped punches by centimeters without a care in the world as though he was seeing the world in slow motion 4k.



That said, there are matchups which would be problematic for him.

Poatan vs Prime Anderson would be amazing. Prime v Prime

Alex has the range and skills to give Anderson issues, Anderson had the power and skill to catch Alex and I do believe a MW Alex could get shut off by Andy. 50/50 fight imo.
Honestly, that's a great take on this what if. I can appreciate that. I'll go 60/40 Spider.

Also, I'm not the biggest fan of puns, but that was a good one. Cap tilt
 
