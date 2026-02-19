Anderson Silva Second To None





Randomly remembered my favorite highlight last night. I figured I'd share.

So incase anyone forgot, wanted to remind everyone what a beast anderson was. The things he was able to pull off in the cage were incredible.. He made violence into poetry. rWe've never seen anyone before or since like him. Period. Say whatever you want. But I take prime anderson against anyone in the MW division, From any era. The state of MW is pretty sad, IMO.

If you think driscus, or Sean, or Rob, or Izzy, Romero, even Pereira, Anyone could go toe to toe with this man.You're out of your fuckin tree. Chimaev would be front kicked or kneed to Bolivian.

Losing and losing to time are two different things. I feel like anyone who discredits him Didn't experience his reign firsthand. A sight to behold..You kinda had to be there If you know, you know.

Also shout out to FlyWin. Don't know what happened to him, but he made the greatest highlights. A legend in the space. i'm pretty sure he did the 3rd Man, for my guys who remember.