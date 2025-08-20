koa pomaikai
The way MVP just tooled on Cannoniner got me thinking he’s the most difficult guy to deal with on the feet.
Who’s better in a stand up war, Anderson Silva or MVP?
silva is no doubt much more rounded, but I think even Silva has trouble with MVP striking.
Cannonier couldn’t touch MVP on the feet and Cannonier at least didn’t look silly in front of Izzy.
