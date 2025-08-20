  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Media Anderson Silva or MVP…. Who has better striking?

The way MVP just tooled on Cannoniner got me thinking he’s the most difficult guy to deal with on the feet.

Who’s better in a stand up war, Anderson Silva or MVP?

silva is no doubt much more rounded, but I think even Silva has trouble with MVP striking.


Cannonier couldn’t touch MVP on the feet and Cannonier at least didn’t look silly in front of Izzy.

 
This is a tough one to call. They've both done amazing things striking in MMA.
 
Anderson Silva has tooled former champions without getting hit, and finishes nearly everyone he fought at MW.

Vitor Belfort, Rich Franklin, and Forrest Griffin didn't really touch Anderson Silva and were KO'd by him very easily in a round. MVP does not have any finishing power.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Anderson Silva has tooled former champions without getting hit, and finishes nearly everyone he fought at MW.

Vitor Belfort, Rich Franklin, and Forrest Griffin didn't really touch Anderson Silva and were KO'd by him very easily in a round. MVP does not have any finishing power.
MVP almost murdered a man in the cage with his finishing power.

For awhile, Anderson also refused to engage anyone who wouldn't fight the way he wanted them to.
 
Anderson

MVP almost never throws anything and its usually that same leaping hook.

Anderson had alot more shit going on.
 
don't ask said:
MVP almost murdered a man in the cage with his finishing power.

For awhile, Anderson also refused to engage anyone who wouldn't fight the way he wanted them to.
For like 2 fights Anderson Silva did that. What you're saying has described the way MVP has fought for most of his career, not Anderson Silva.

MVP never "almost murdered" anyone (which opponent are you referring to?). There is really no comparison in terms of power, finishing, and killer instinct. Anderson Silva has finished nearly every opponent he ever fought in the UFC until he lost to Chris Weidman.

MVP has not finished a single one - and his best wins in Bellator were close decisions also.

Anderson is a more varied striker and has incredibly high finishing ability. MVP is more one dimensional and has very little finishing ability. Their skills, build, reflex, and speed are comparable but those other factors put it pretty easily in Silva. Proof is kind of in the pudding, no? Silva is one of the GOATs, MVP is not.
 
don't ask said:
MVP almost murdered a man in the cage with his finishing power.

For awhile, Anderson also refused to engage anyone who wouldn't fight the way he wanted them to.
That's exactly how this mythical fight would go imo, a whole lot of dancing and not much action, like when Izzy fought Silva.
 
Some people will say MVP has a lot of flash and not enough substance. If you ask me he seems fully capable of stringing up combos and throwing them competently.

Anderson Silva was more craftier though. Clever with his traps. His killer instinct and defensive movements were much better. Didn't waste energy throwing strikes just because. Every shot had bad intent. Most of Anderson's career has been a huge highlight reel

MVP is a poor man's Izzy if anything
 
don't ask said:
MVP almost murdered a man in the cage with his finishing power.

For awhile, Anderson also refused to engage anyone who wouldn't fight the way he wanted them to.
Almost murdered a can, theres a difference when the strength of competition is higher.

When was this “a while” you’re speaking of? Based off what fights, im assuming you’re talking shit the Maia fight, Anderson Silva is counter a striker but he does push the pace to create his opponents into committing to make mistakes, Anderson Silva has finish all his opponent in the first 10 aside from Leites & Cote prior to Maia, and the first 10 aside from Sonnen after Maia prior to losing his belt. You can’t blame Anderson for his opponents not engaging, It’s not like Anderson did the Kaleb Starnes against Quarry.

Anderson Silva is a better striker than Michael Page relative to their competition.
 
volcom5 said:
You can’t blame Anderson for his opponents not engaging, It’s not like Anderson did the Kaleb Starnes against Quarry.
Anderson was pretending to hide behind the ref and play air guitar. He was the most hated fighter in the sport at one point, all because of his bullshit against Leites, Cote and Maia.
 
Anderson actually hurt and finished quality fighters. MVP has only finished cans.
 
Huge MVP fan but Silva without a doubt is the greatest MMA striker ever and I don’t even really think it’s close.

In his prime, he was on another level. Noob fans and revisionists will discredit him but seeing him in the matrix was special and I’ve never seen anything before or after like it.
 
don't ask said:
Anderson was pretending to hide behind the ref and play air guitar. He was the most hated fighter in the sport at one point, all because of his bullshit against Leites, Cote and Maia.
Huh? Did you even watch those fights? Anderson Silva dominated Leites & Cote in S class performances, literally dominated, pushing forward, doing anything at will,he was dictating those fights. Maia was the only fight where he clowned around and didn’t engage & acted a fool.

Go watch the Leites fight again and tell me Anderson Silva isnt the best striker in MMA, just because it didn’t end in a KO/TKO. I guarantee Jon Jones mimicked a lot of his striking style based of of thst bout.
 
HHJ said:
Anderson

MVP almost never throws anything and its usually that same leaping hook.

Anderson had alot more shit going on.
He was also a counterstriker tbf...this fight would have had as much strikes landed as the one between ngannou and lewis. I have anderson also though.
 
mvp? how many title wins did his striking gave him?
 
