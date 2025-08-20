don't ask said: MVP almost murdered a man in the cage with his finishing power.



For awhile, Anderson also refused to engage anyone who wouldn't fight the way he wanted them to. Click to expand...

For like 2 fights Anderson Silva did that. What you're saying has described the way MVP has fought for most of his career, not Anderson Silva.MVP never "almost murdered" anyone (which opponent are you referring to?). There is really no comparison in terms of power, finishing, and killer instinct. Anderson Silva has finished nearly every opponent he ever fought in the UFC until he lost to Chris Weidman.MVP has not finished a single one - and his best wins in Bellator were close decisions also.Anderson is a more varied striker and has incredibly high finishing ability. MVP is more one dimensional and has very little finishing ability. Their skills, build, reflex, and speed are comparable but those other factors put it pretty easily in Silva. Proof is kind of in the pudding, no? Silva is one of the GOATs, MVP is not.