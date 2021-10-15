  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Anderson Silva first loss came in when he was 38 years

Before that he was undefeated in 6 years totally (2006-2012) , i would consider him as the GOAT for a lot of reasons.

1.He took the UFC belt at the age 31-years old
2. He defended that belt for 6 years, 14 bouts.
3. He lost when he was 37 years old.
4. He took fights at 205 lbs when he was the champion, Jon Jones have never managed to fight HW yet.
5. He finished 12 fights of 14. No boring decisions like Mighty Mouse did.

There is no way we will see someone performing that after you are getting 36 years old, that is why i believe Khabib chickened out for retirement, that is why Jon Jones have issues at the moment , that is why i believe Kamaru Usman will lose his belt and he is 34 years old.

It is impressive the achievement of Anderson SIlva.
 
Not too hard when you discovered the fountain of youth.

original.jpg
4120656-Anderson-Silva-Quote-When-you-use-the-steroids-you-use-them-for-a.jpg
 
Click to expand...

My first thought was Ryo Chonan but that thought was quickly pushed aside when reading through the list of his achievements in the UFC. Incredible career that's second only to Fedor imo. Such a legend of the sport, and he's still getting wins in combat sport.
 
Last edited:
Someone is gonna tell you that wasn't his first loss, but yeah, he was never submitted again after working with the Nog brothers.

Also, bear in mind that Weidman was 10 years younger and undefeated at the time. He had been preparing his entire professional career for Anderson Silva. Weidman was a beast.

It really is impressive.

16 fight win streak (UFC alone)
14 of which were finishes
3 fights at a higher weight class (2 of which he was only doing a favor for the UFC and were on short notice)
 
He was also finished by a can at 29yo which is the fighting prime for most fighters and peak for many athletes in other sports. Chonan who isn't a can but was a pudgy WW also finished him when he was pushing 30.

Works both ways. Anderson had a more impressive run at that late age than most do but also wasn't nearly as good as most other greats in his 20s. He had a later prime at a more comfortable weight
 
ExitLUPin said:
He was also finished by a can at 29yo which is the fighting prime for most fighters and peak for many athletes in other sports. Chonan who isn't a can but was a pudgy WW also finished him when he was pushing 30.

Works both ways. Anderson had a more impressive run at that late age than most do but also wasn't nearly as good as most other greats in his 20s. He had a later prime at a more comfortable weight
Times were rough. Imagine coming from a pure striking background with all the grapplers in MMA.

He was going to retire but the Nog brothers helped him. He took to BJJ and was never submitted again.
 
Click to expand...
His 1st loss was in his 3rd fight , to Luiz Azeredo in 2000 , what are you talkin about 1st loss ?
 
Reign009 said:
Your username was inspired by Jon Jones.
He/she is a poor poster, makes one line negative comments in any thread about anyone but Conor but mostly gets ignored. Irrelevant nonsense. What do you expect from a Conor retard? We have good Conor fans in here, this clown isn't one of them.

AS is a legend. PEDS or not.
 
Great fighter, and one of my favourite athletes of all time, but I have to be consistent and take him out of the goat debate due to failing a drugs test. Great fighter and even better human being.
 
