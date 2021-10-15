Anderson Silva first loss came in when he was 38 years

Before that he was undefeated in 6 years totally (2006-2012) , i would consider him as the GOAT for a lot of reasons.



1.He took the UFC belt at the age 31-years old

2. He defended that belt for 6 years, 14 bouts.

3. He lost when he was 37 years old.

4. He took fights at 205 lbs when he was the champion, Jon Jones have never managed to fight HW yet.

5. He finished 12 fights of 14. No boring decisions like Mighty Mouse did.



There is no way we will see someone performing that after you are getting 36 years old, that is why i believe Khabib chickened out for retirement, that is why Jon Jones have issues at the moment , that is why i believe Kamaru Usman will lose his belt and he is 34 years old.



It is impressive the achievement of Anderson SIlva.