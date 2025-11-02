Anderson Silva boxing weidment Nov 14

cburm
Card is sounding pretty good and free on Netflix..
I am actually pumped to see old andy vs weidmen 3 in the boxing ring..
As much as folks hate on Paul how or who else would have done these fights for the fighters and fans...
What do you guys think.
