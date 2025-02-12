  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Anderson Cooper goes balls to the wall Live & Uncensored

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,503
Reaction score
7,907



Cooper swore at Sununu after the former governor defended Musk and the work of the newly formed DOGE, which aims to overhaul government bureaucracy and reduce federal spending.

During his CNN appearance, Sununu said Musk listed several "specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were," including the alleged 150-year-old still receiving Social Security payments.
Cooper said Musk did not "present any actual evidence" to back up his claims during the White House press conference.
Sununu asked if Cooper expected Musk to "come in with 10,000 pages" of supporting documents.
Cooper then attempted to discuss the Trump administration's firing of four Federal Emergency Management Agency employees for allegedly using federal funds to house migrants in New York City hotels. In a Monday post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk said FEMA had spent $59 million to house immigrants in "luxury" hotels.

"You're talking about the FEMA money that was abused for migrants. That was FEMA money for migrants. That's OK now?" Sununu asked.

"I'm not saying it's OK. Don't put words in my mouth," Cooper replied.

"So, would you stop that? Would you stop that process?" Sununu said.

"Don't be a dick," Cooper said. "What I'm saying is the portrayal by him [Musk] is just not factually accurate."

Cooper later apologized to Sununu for swearing at him. "I was mean, I was rude to you," he said.
Sununu replied: "Are you kidding? I grew up with seven brothers and sisters, and I'm a Sununu. I'm a former governor. You want to know what I'm normally called?
"It's post-eight o'clock. Have some fun on CNN," Sununu added.

www.newsweek.com

Anderson Cooper calls Republican a "d***" live on air

The CNN host later apologized to former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu for the remark.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
He has aways been a defend any thing democrats do guy. This is no surprise when he is backed into a corner.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cajun
Opinion Elon Musk says FEMA sent $59M last week to luxury NYC hotels to house illegal migrants. Edit: see bottom of the OPs
23 24 25
Replies
498
Views
5K
Cajun
Cajun
HOLA
Law Don't worry guys, Elon is going to police himself
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
2K
44nutman
44nutman
Fox by the Sea
  • Poll Poll
Social Is cancelling over? Trump and Vance support DOGE staffer that quit after past twitter posts revealed
18 19 20
Replies
384
Views
6K
Fox by the Sea
Fox by the Sea
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk's DOGE granted access to US Medicare and Medicaid systems
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
1K
jefferz
jefferz
LeonardoBjj
International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID
21 22 23
Replies
452
Views
8K
nonoob
nonoob

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,286
Messages
56,888,638
Members
175,444
Latest member
Drahmed

Share this page

Back
Top