Anderson Cooper calls Republican a "d***" live on air The CNN host later apologized to former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu for the remark.

Cooper swore at Sununu after the former governor defended Musk and the work of the newly formed DOGE, which aims to overhaul government bureaucracy and reduce federal spending.During his CNN appearance, Sununu said Musk listed several "specific examples off the top of his head of where the corruption and fraud were," including the alleged 150-year-old still receiving Social Security payments.Cooper said Musk did not "present any actual evidence" to back up his claims during the White House press conference.Sununu asked if Cooper expected Musk to "come in with 10,000 pages" of supporting documents.Cooper then attempted to discuss the Trump administration's firing of four Federal Emergency Management Agency employees for allegedly using federal funds to house migrants in New York City hotels. In a Monday post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk said FEMA had spent $59 million to house immigrants in "luxury" hotels."You're talking about the FEMA money that was abused for migrants. That was FEMA money for migrants. That's OK now?" Sununu asked."I'm not saying it's OK. Don't put words in my mouth," Cooper replied."So, would you stop that? Would you stop that process?" Sununu said."Don't be a dick," Cooper said. "What I'm saying is the portrayal by him [Musk] is just not factually accurate."Cooper later apologized to Sununu for swearing at him. "I was mean, I was rude to you," he said.Sununu replied: "Are you kidding? I grew up with seven brothers and sisters, and I'm a Sununu. I'm a former governor. You want to know what I'm normally called?"It's post-eight o'clock. Have some fun on CNN," Sununu added.