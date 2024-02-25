Media And the MMA Narrative That Made the Highest Profile Story Tonight Was...

Siver!

Siver!

MMA: Claressa Shields beats Kelsey De Santis to make history in Saudi Arabia

Undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields beats Kelsey De Santis via split decision in a mixes martial arts first in Saudi Arabia.
Undisputed boxing world champion Claressa Shields secured her second victory in MMA after a split decision win over Kelsey De Santis in Riyadh.
The fight made history as the first professional MMA bout in Saudi Arabia featuring two women.
Shields, a three-weight world champion in boxing, was visibly emotionally when she was confirmed the winner.
"There was days in camp where I was literally in tears. I didn't want to go back because it was so hard," she said.
The MMA event came 18 months after British fighter Ramla Ali and the Dominican Republic's Crystal Garcia Nova became the first female boxers to compete in a pro fight in the kingdom.
Shields was competing on the undercard of the Professional Fighters League's champion versus champion event, in which Bellator's best compete against the PFL's best.
Women's rights continues to be a major issue in the country despite recent reforms, and human rights groups continue to say sport as a whole is being used by the Saudi government to distract from long-standing reputation issues and accuse it of sportswashing by investing in high-profile events.
For Shields, a two-weight undisputed boxing champion, it was her first MMA fight since 2021. The American was beaten in her second MMA fight, having won her first bout in June 2021 by stoppage.
After starting strongly, De Santis tried to take advantage of Shields' novice capabilities on the ground but the boxer's striking in the first two rounds was enough to convince two of the three judges at cageside.
"It has such a hard camp. It's not easy what I'm trying to do. I've been so respectful of the sport and I put in a lot of work," Shields added.
She is part of a rare group of boxers like former UFC champion Holly Holms who have tried their hand at MMA beyond a one-time fight.
The 28-year-old is undefeated in 14 pro fights in boxing and is regarded by many as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, female boxer of all time.

Those PFL boys are sharp.

This isn't a knock on the UFC or anything, but this is the MMA headline for the night/month rather than run-of-the-mill results.

Surprised?
Woke media?
Good call?
 
That was officially the worst fight I've ever seen, even topping CM Punk. Shields looked like she never trained a day in her life. Not only that, her striking was even terrible. Winging punches left and right while over extending and falling all over herself. It was bad. She look like she never boxed a day in her life. People owe it to themselves to watch it, y'all will be in aw. Lol

The rest of the card was fantastic btw.
 
Literally nobody in the MMA world even knew that was a headline let alone watched the fight… I guarantee none of the soy suckers who find this headline relevant consume MMA on any level or spend money on cards.


This is just a left wing media outlet combing through fine hairs to find something that entertains their agenda
 
Poirierfan said:
That was officially the worst fight I've ever seen, even topping CM Punk. Shields looked like she never trained a day in her life. Not only that, her striking was even terrible. Winging punches left and right while over extending and falling all over herself. It was terrible. She look like she never boxed a day in her life. People owe it to themselves to watch it, y'all will be in aw. Lol

The rest of the card was fantastic btw.
CM Punk is a living legend
 
Fact Checker said:
Literally nobody in the MMA world even knew that was a headline let alone watched the fight… I guarantee none of the soy suckers who find this headline relevant consume MMA on any level or spend money on cards.


This is just a left wing media outlet combing through fine hairs to find something that entertains their agenda
The point is that PFL are looking for headlines that reach beyond the traditional MMA audience, and apparently succeeded by hosting a pro-WMMA fight in Saudi Arabia.

BBC is neither left or right wing, but are very likely to cover sporting firsts.

MMA isn't really a topic the BBC cover much, but they will if something interesting happens, and by 'interesting' I guess it's something that is at least a little bit unique.
 
If that's the biggest news of the card then it really shows how weak the card was lol.
It was a really terrible fight, I don't think anyone remembers this as the story of the month more than Volk getting sparked.
PFL will keep putting on Saudi cards as long as the money lasts, but outside of a few fighters they've acquired like Vadim and Jackson, they are the definitive B/retirement leagues.
 
So the "journalist" spelled Holly Holm wrong or did the OP?
 
Yeah but the UFC has a Performance Institute in Mexico.
 
Filter909 said:
So the "journalist" spelled Holly Holm wrong or did the OP?
BBC.

Shields, a three-weight world champion in boxing, was visibly emotionally

is another error.

There's no author credited that I can see, so it might even be AI.

(although AI probably knows Holly Holm is Holm, not Holms)
 
