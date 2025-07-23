  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social And rich wonder why regular people don't like them

It makes me laugh when I see posts like that 'robots will serve you food next year', 'robots will polish your shoes next year', 'robots will this and that'

I mean, every business wants to cut costs and automate where possible. So what goes through those guys minds as far as automation and AI is concerned? That other business will hire what they will fire?

None of the countries is at the point where they can offer universal income to it's citizens and definetly not countries like US of A.

So it will be interesting how this experiment will pan out. Looking forward.
 
i-identify-as-poor-chris-rock.gif
 
We don't wonder ... or care.
 
"rich" people are "regular" people... at one time we rode horses to work so learn how to solder...
 
Nameless King said:


It makes me laugh when I see posts like that 'robots will serve you food next year', 'robots will polish your shoes next year', 'robots will this and that'

I mean, every business wants to cut costs and automate where possible. So what goes through those guys minds as far as automation and AI is concerned? That other business will hire what they will fire?

None of the countries is at the point where they can offer universal income to it's citizens and definetly not countries like US of A.

So it will be interesting how this experiment will pan out. Looking forward.
AI will take everyone’s jobs, then the rich will pump propaganda that everyone is lazy and complain that people need to be taken care of.

They will literally let people starve, especially in America.
 
Nameless King said:


It makes me laugh when I see posts like that 'robots will serve you food next year', 'robots will polish your shoes next year', 'robots will this and that'

I mean, every business wants to cut costs and automate where possible. So what goes through those guys minds as far as automation and AI is concerned? That other business will hire what they will fire?

None of the countries is at the point where they can offer universal income to it's citizens and definetly not countries like US of A.

So it will be interesting how this experiment will pan out. Looking forward.
The USA absolutely could offer universal basic income to its citizens.

The USA has 5% of the world’s population and 25% of the world’s GDP.

The fact that there is even one single poor person in the USA is a result of vicious class warfare from the top down, and nothing else.
 
I used to hate rich people but poor people cause way more everyday type problems.
 
Aegon Spengler said:
The USA absolutely could offer universal basic income to its citizens.

The USA has 5% of the world’s population and 25% of the world’s GDP.

The fact that there is even one single poor person in the USA is a result of vicious class warfare from the top down, and nothing else.
Numbers and resources are two different things. Resources are real. Money is numbers, it can be fudged and called inflation and debt and other complications. In the end it's the energy of the people creating and providing things. And nature tangibles. Are you rich in riches, or rich in numbers in a computer.
 
wildchild88 said:
People already know that, rich people don’t give a shit about others. They’ve already been sold on the ideology of individualism, helps them sleep at night.
Rich and poor operate off the same incentives. None of us look out for each other by and large.
 
There are already a few restaurants here that use robot servers. They look more like tables than humanoid but they're totally automated.
 
I want cute chicks with rollerblades serving my food like in those 50's to mid 60's malt shops and diners not friggin' robots, this is not the progress Dr. King dreamt of.
 
Only reason I'd smile like that at that unfeeling, faceless robot is so he doesn't Irobot me. All that programming and he still forgot my drink's straw, blind hunk of junk. At least you know it didn't spit in your food though.
 
Elon can’t even get his robots to stand up without securing them to the wall or ceiling with cables. How the fuck does he think he’s going to make this happen?

Spoiler alert: He doesn’t. This is just more vaporware. I’m sure he is conning people into investing into this in some way, and will run away with the money, like with the 2nd gen Tesla Roadster and the Solar panels he sold, both of which never materialized.
 
wendys-bath-sink-wp.jpg


At least we won't have fast food worker assholes taking baths in thefood sink. Employees can be a big pain in the ass and expensive.
 
