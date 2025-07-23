Nameless King
Jun 19, 2019
It makes me laugh when I see posts like that 'robots will serve you food next year', 'robots will polish your shoes next year', 'robots will this and that'
I mean, every business wants to cut costs and automate where possible. So what goes through those guys minds as far as automation and AI is concerned? That other business will hire what they will fire?
None of the countries is at the point where they can offer universal income to it's citizens and definetly not countries like US of A.
So it will be interesting how this experiment will pan out. Looking forward.