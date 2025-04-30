And now, with Prates' first loss in the UFC, what is his situation?

Dark Lord
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Mar 2, 2025
- Messages
- 105
- Reaction score
- 184
I think it's unlikely that he'll take a step back, considering that Dana White really likes his style and certainly sees him at the top of this category eventually. I believe that a good fight for him next would be against Geoff Neal himself, who he would meet at UFC 314. But if he does take a step back, I imagine him facing Randy Brown, or Bryan Battle, the two fighters outside the welterweight rankings with the most reputation in the division.