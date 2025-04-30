And now, with Prates' first loss in the UFC, what is his situation?

Dark Lord

Dark Lord

White Belt
@White
Joined
Mar 2, 2025
Messages
105
Reaction score
184
I think it's unlikely that he'll take a step back, considering that Dana White really likes his style and certainly sees him at the top of this category eventually. I believe that a good fight for him next would be against Geoff Neal himself, who he would meet at UFC 314. But if he does take a step back, I imagine him facing Randy Brown, or Bryan Battle, the two fighters outside the welterweight rankings with the most reputation in the division.
 
I think he'll hover around the top 10, but won't take a real step up until he stops smoking.
 
Carton of smokes and his release?
 
He lost to essentially a top 5 guy he'll be fine. He can make improvements off that fight.
 
This is Sherdog, where a guy with 0 top 10 wins was being hyped by some as the next champ, but since he just lost, now they will say “he was overrated & never good”
 
Never heard of him untill he fought Garry and only watched like 2 rounds.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WoozyFailGuy
Ian Machado Garry: "I’m more Brazilian’ than Carlos Prates … I’ve got his whole country wanting me to win"
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
wrb
W
S
Fights to make after Magny vs. Prates
Replies
7
Views
548
Deleted member 585708
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,576
Messages
57,232,590
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top