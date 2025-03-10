And Now My Belt Is Black

Steve3730
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2008
- Messages
- 997
- Reaction score
- 1
1/11/2025 I was promoted to Black Belt. I don't post on here too often but when I was first getting into the sport this community helped me so much. Being the first person out of my friends or family to ever start training in BJJ it is such a great place to talk to and read conversations from like minded people, making it so much less intimidating to first walk into a BJJ or MMA gym.
I also figured it would be cool to share my promotion post over the years! Thanks again Sherdog Community!
I also figured it would be cool to share my promotion post over the years! Thanks again Sherdog Community!