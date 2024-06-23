  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

And just like that Tom Aspinal's overhyped "monumental" Victory against Sergei pavlovich Aged Horribly *Jon Jones Owed an Apology*

You see This is what happens when fans dont understand Business 101 & overhype random fighters .
Rare W for dana. he made the right call. let me give you marks some education. get a pen and paper
and take notes cause its heavy......

Jon jones got injured and dana needed to sell PPVs....
.........
ok lesson over....<BronTroll1>

you see it was never cause Tom was special or talented or like the next Muhammad Ali like journey man bisping alluded too.
Remember kids Tom aspinal literally just got TKO'd by Curtis blades prior and thus winning 1 fight doesnt truly make you a worthy World Champ. and us
true mma fans know this. And the sheer audacity of you guys
wanting to strip the GOAT. Disgusting. im writing a message apologizing on the behalf of you guys right now to jon jones .

Jon jones vs stipe is the right fight to make. after that fight and they retire it can be anyones belt. So all the crying needs to stop ok.
 
I could of sworn i was told Aspinal beating the new and improved Francis 2.0 aka Sergei pavlovich was worthy of the real belt LOL. now how stupid
would you feel if we took away the GOATS belt and gave it to Aspinall simply cause he beat some overhyped russian dude. Guys theres only ONE FRANCIS and dana blew
it. Maybe if we rallied with Francis and forced dana's hands we could of gotten Jones vs Francis. Hell we still can its not too late.
 
You can do the same thing to all of Jones best opponents too if you wanna go this route.
 
Aspinall finished Volkov in the first round as well. Not even a good troll thread.
 
DelanoRunnymede said:
Aspinall finished Volkov in the first round as well. Not even a good troll thread.
derrick lewis also knocked out Volkov....so whats your point?
HHJ said:
You can do the same thing to all of Jones best opponents too if you wanna go this route.
Not true Glover and DC went on to become champs after taking a humble azz beating from our MMA lord and savior.
also anthony smith had some pretty decent victories,
 
Aspinall basically walked right through most of the hw division very easily.

Jones dont want none.

Keep that fact in mind and forget the rest.
 
