Ancestry.com and similar sites

Boxeo12 said: Any yous did a family tree ? Familysearch is free and probably the best .My dads side are from Ireland but I can't get back further than my 4th great granda. My mums side 10th great granda also there's a link that says famous relatives .It says Elvis Presley is my 13th cousin lol .

I have done ancestry and 23 and me. Ancestry is more "fun" I'd say, you can do a lot more.I found that 23 and me was a lot closer with the ethnicity estimates than ancestry. Ancestry confused Scot and italian ancestry for a while. A friend of mine who is mostly Italian was freaked out because he was showing like 40% scottish ancestry and there's no Scots in his family. They seem to have fixed it in recent updates but I wonder if other people were confused like this.I've done quite a bit with it, solved some mysteries about my grandfather, helped a few cousins who didn't know their biological fathers. I connected with one lady because she was showing as a second cousin but I couldn't figure who she was and she said she actually did the DNA test to try to figure out who her biological father was, my aunt and I figured it out in 5 minutes, a mystery this lady had wondered about her whole life. Shes connected with her father now and is close with the family. I have a cousin who found out he had grandkids he never knew about.Not a lot of fame in my tree, the first leader of the Black Hand in Milwaukee , Vito Guardalabene, was my great grandfathers cousin. I had a few relatives in the Salem witch trials, both accusers and accused.I did confirm a pretty cool family story. There was always a story in my mothers maternal line about an "indian princess" that we all descended from. I always thought it was BS but sure enough, my 10th great grandmother was Jane Sandusky, a supposed "indian princess" according to some stories. The bits I did find about her don't make her sound like much of a princess, honestly. Her neighbors hated her, thought she was a heathen.Pretty amazing that story made it down through so many generations.