Ancestry.com and similar sites

Boxeo12

Boxeo12

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Sep 20, 2020
Messages
1,583
Reaction score
1,944
Any yous did a family tree ? Familysearch is free and probably the best .My dads side are from Ireland but I can't get back further than my 4th great granda. My mums side 10th great granda also there's a link that says famous relatives .It says Elvis Presley is my 13th cousin lol .
 
All my 4 grandparents are different nationalities, so looking for extra stuff would be a pain in the ass. I looked up my mom's side of the family in local archives, but nothing interesting. Mostly peasants, a couple of gopniks, and one decorated army guy (my great-grandfather) which possibly later got the family in trouble with the soviets.
 
I did it. Discovered some distant relatives. Kind of neat I guess, but I didn't found out a lot about them. Just some census records.
 
Don't know if this is legit but if it is it's a good find .Famous relatives on familysearch. This one is free .
 
No need to make a family tree.

tumblr_m6z74wuuFN1rvcjd7o1_250.gif
 
it would be cool to have the info about the roots of those ancestry trees
No I didn't grow up in an orphanage. I don't need a sample to tell me something I already know. Came from farmers.
 
I have done ancestry and 23 and me. Ancestry is more "fun" I'd say, you can do a lot more.
I found that 23 and me was a lot closer with the ethnicity estimates than ancestry. Ancestry confused Scot and italian ancestry for a while. A friend of mine who is mostly Italian was freaked out because he was showing like 40% scottish ancestry and there's no Scots in his family. They seem to have fixed it in recent updates but I wonder if other people were confused like this.
I've done quite a bit with it, solved some mysteries about my grandfather, helped a few cousins who didn't know their biological fathers. I connected with one lady because she was showing as a second cousin but I couldn't figure who she was and she said she actually did the DNA test to try to figure out who her biological father was, my aunt and I figured it out in 5 minutes, a mystery this lady had wondered about her whole life. Shes connected with her father now and is close with the family. I have a cousin who found out he had grandkids he never knew about.
Not a lot of fame in my tree, the first leader of the Black Hand in Milwaukee , Vito Guardalabene, was my great grandfathers cousin. I had a few relatives in the Salem witch trials, both accusers and accused.
I did confirm a pretty cool family story. There was always a story in my mothers maternal line about an "indian princess" that we all descended from. I always thought it was BS but sure enough, my 10th great grandmother was Jane Sandusky, a supposed "indian princess" according to some stories. The bits I did find about her don't make her sound like much of a princess, honestly. Her neighbors hated her, thought she was a heathen.Pretty amazing that story made it down through so many generations.
 
^I said Ancestry confused Scot and Irish but I meant Italian, not Irish.
 
The newspaper archieves are good as well .My 3rd great granda was Irish and moved to Scotland in the late 1800s .He had a local grocery store in PortGlasgow. The second name is spelled different but that was normal back in the days ,The reason i know is because this is the address he died . His name was John McCrory .This is from the local paper in 1906 .
 
Lots of Irish had to change/Americanize their names. My great grandfather on my fathers mothers side had an O' at the beginning of his name removed when he came here.
 
Platinum's result erased all doubts about any questionable authenticity.
 
