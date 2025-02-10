Analyzing the fighting style of Dricus Du Plessis.

Versez
Its chaotic, in 15 years of watching MMA i rarely saw a chaotic boxing fight and stance like this, completely random...looks like a Tekken character that you press about every button to win the fight.
Everytime it seems like he's falling over the person or about to fall or get k.o'd but NO he's just pushing forward ! Crazy to analyze.
He make me think of a modern Rocky Marciano, you can't read that style, he just keeps doing everything and looks like he puts all his strenght into each punch.
