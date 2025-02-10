  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Analyzing the fighting style of Dricus Du Plessis.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
6,953
Reaction score
10,095
Its chaotic, in 15 years of watching MMA i rarely saw a chaotic boxing fight and stance like this, completely random...looks like a Tekken character that you press about every button to win the fight.

Everytime it seems like he's falling over the person or about to fall or get k.o'd but NO he's just pushing forward ! Crazy to analyze.

He make me think of a modern Rocky Marciano, you can't read that style, he just keeps doing everything and looks like he puts all his strenght into each punch.
 
He will get caught someday.
But, he's wild and fun to watch for sure.
 
Khamzat is terrified no doubt about it :)
 
Versez said:
Its chaotic, in 15 years of watching MMA i rarely saw a chaotic boxing fight and stance like this, completely random...looks like a Tekken character that you press about every button to win the fight.

Everytime it seems like he's falling over the person or about to fall or get k.o'd but NO he's just pushing forward ! Crazy to analyze.
Jiří Procházka has THE most chaotic style of anyone I've ever seen.

Dricus du Plessis has the UGLIEST style of anyone I've ever seen.

Everybody talks about how "athletic" Dricus du Plessis is ... but he's actually NOT. What Dricus is, is strong and determined, but he actually has borderline shit "athleticism." In truth, what he has is a very high-level strength + determination quotient.

He is an absolutely relentless, strong, killer (at heart) ... with a comical DEFICIT in actual athleticism ... but with the mental resolve to keep pushing forward, using his strength + killer instinct to make up for his embarrassing LACK of actual athleticism.

(PS: Somebody should quote me and write this on Dricus' epitaph.)
 
Neck&Neck said:
Drunken warthog style
And he got that bodybuilder shape, which is normally pretty not effective in the long run of a championship fight, but in his case he have all the cardio needed. Plus a granite chin, he's only 31 too.
 
Edward Henry Berg said:
Jiří Procházka has THE most chaotic style of anyone I've ever seen.

Dricus du Plessis has the UGLIEST style of anyone I've ever seen.

Everybody talks about how "athletic" Dricus du Plessis is ... but he's actually NOT. What Dricus is, is strong and determined, but he actually has borderline shit "athleticism." In truth, what he has is a very high-level strength + determination quotient.

He is an absolutely relentless, strong, killer (at heart) ... with a comical DEFICIT in actual athleticism ... but with the mental resolve to keep pushing forward, using his strength + killer instinct to make up for his embarrassing LACK of actual athleticism.

(PS: Somebody should quote me and write this on Dricus' epitaph.)
You're right, hopefully the MMA gods will someday grace us with a fight with these two gentlemen.
 
He makes it work and he makes the small adjustments for each opponent. His team gameplans well.
 
His stance switches look soo off.
He dips though and goes off the center line, which saves his life.
Also Strickland barely throwing uppercuts or shovel hooks.

A guy like a bigger Ilia would put him unconscious for like 2 minutes, with DDP running into his counter, adding force.
 
