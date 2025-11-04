Analyzing Khabib's overrated resume.

The first 16 fights of Khabib's career before the UFC are against nobodies. And they were only 2 round amateur fights.

Now we get to the UFC.

Kamal Shalorus - mid win. The guy just lost to Jim Miller by tko

Gleison Tibau - Most people think Khabib lost this fight.

Thiago Tavares - mid win. Tarares had been ko'd 3 times by mid carders

Abel Trujillo - very mid decision win. Khabib also missed weight.

Pat Healy - very mid decision win. Healy already had 16 loses on his record.

Rafael dos Anjos - won by decision. The 1st great name in Khabib's entire career. Took 22 fights to finally get here.

Darrell Horcher - tko over a mid level guy. Horcher has a 14-7 record.

Michael Johnson - Kimura win over Johnson. Decent win. But Johnson had lost to Nate Diaz & Dariush pretty recently prior.

Edson Barboza - decent decision win for it's time but mid level win for today's LW standards.

Al Iaquinta - mid decision win for the title where people even gave Al Iaquinta mild praising.

--------
Now we get to the last 3 fights of Khabib's career and his title defenses

Conor McGregor - Best win of Khabib's career. But it should be noted McGregor hadn't fought MMA in 2 years.
An entire year passes...
Dustin Poirier - Great sub win
An entire year passes...
Justin Gaethje - Great sub win

So out of Khabib's entire 29 fight career, only 4 great names.
Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
And most people thought he lost to Gleison Tibau.
----------
Now compare this to Merab's last 7 wins...
José Aldo
Petr Yan
Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley
Umar Nurmagomedov
Sean O'Malley
Cory Sandhagen

Compare this to Islam's last 5 wins
Charles Oliveira by sub (better then all of Khabib's wins)
Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski by tko (better then all of Khabib's wins)
Dustin Poirier by sub
Renato Moicano by easy sub
-----
More context in my next post.
 
Now let me preface by saying this.

I think Khabib is one of the most talented and hardworking elite level grapplers we've ever seen step foot in UFC.

HOWEVER, we don't rate people All Time based on potential. We look resume and REALITY.

You simply can not put Khabib higher all time then for example, Islam when Khabib only as 4 great wins to his name.

How dominate his "stats" look is irrelevant. Especially when fighting mostly cans (which isn't his fault)

If Khabib hypothetically would maul Islam in a fight, it's still absolutely irrelevant because it never happen within UFC competition with a referee officiating.

If there was hypothetical person on the planet who could ko the entire UFC roster but never competed in the UFC, you don't call him an all time UFC fighter when he never even fought in the UFC.

So when people call Khabib the "GOAT" when his resume (while great) is no where close to other champions, its absolutely overrating his placement as an All Timer.
 
Ali Bagov and Eldar Eldarov could strangle to death most of the fighters you listed if they fancy to
 
I came into this thread to be angry at another hater. I find myself grudgingly uncomfortable about what you said and am leaving the thread to deal with my feelings.
 
His resume isn’t really deep, it’s more his dominance during fights. Definitely a what if career.
 
<KhabibBS>

Khabib meme aside, I do agree with you. Khabib's mystic comes from that 0 loss, and that he retired at the very top
 
He would have probably had more certainty in his resume if he fought more guys. His grappling is amazing but his standup was always suspect. Dude was a hard worker, clean lifestyle etc. much respect.
 
Friend of Ali 9/11 Aziz - low win, there are lots of Ali managed fighters

Crypto promotion - mid win, there are many fighters to promote crypto but few make really good money from it

asking Allah to behead president of France - low win, why would you ask your God to do what a regular president's wife can do

threaten police when dagi bro runs police over - mid win, oligarchs do that too in Russia

tax evasion - huge win, only billionaires could do that

being a "role model", so sherdog mods put you on profile pic and ban for mentioning threats to president of France cuz its "Ali's posted" - biggest win of his career, very few people can get to sherdog mod picture profile

images


E6MwmnXWEAgoz-s.jpg


"In the man there are 2 wolves: 1 wants to kill president of France, another one wants to respect"
 
