Analyzing Khabib's overrated resume



The first 16 fights of Khabib's career before the UFC are against nobodies. And they were only 2 round amateur fights.



Now we get to the UFC.



Kamal Shalorus - mid win. The guy just lost to Jim Miller by tko



Gleison Tibau - Most people think Khabib lost this fight.



Thiago Tavares - mid win. Tarares had been ko'd 3 times by mid carders



Abel Trujillo - very mid decision win. Khabib also missed weight.



Pat Healy - very mid decision win. Healy already had 16 loses on his record.



Rafael dos Anjos - won by decision. The 1st great name in Khabib's entire career. Took 22 fights to finally get here.



Darrell Horcher - tko over a mid level guy. Horcher has a 14-7 record.



Michael Johnson - Kimura win over Johnson. Decent win. But Johnson had lost to Nate Diaz & Dariush pretty recently prior.



Edson Barboza - decent decision win for it's time but mid level win for today's LW standards.



Al Iaquinta - mid decision win for the title where people even gave Al Iaquinta mild praising.



--------

Now we get to the last 3 fights of Khabib's career and his title defenses



Conor McGregor - Best win of Khabib's career. But it should be noted McGregor hadn't fought MMA in 2 years.

An entire year passes...

Dustin Poirier - Great sub win

An entire year passes...

Justin Gaethje - Great sub win



So out of Khabib's entire 29 fight career, only 4 great names.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

And most people thought he lost to Gleison Tibau.

----------

Now compare this to Merab's last 7 wins...

José Aldo

Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo

Sean O'Malley

Umar Nurmagomedov

Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen



Compare this to Islam's last 5 wins

Charles Oliveira by sub (better then all of Khabib's wins)

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski by tko (better then all of Khabib's wins)

Dustin Poirier by sub

Renato Moicano by easy sub

-----

