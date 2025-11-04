CombatSports55
Analyzing Khabib's overrated resume
The first 16 fights of Khabib's career before the UFC are against nobodies. And they were only 2 round amateur fights.
Now we get to the UFC.
Kamal Shalorus - mid win. The guy just lost to Jim Miller by tko
Gleison Tibau - Most people think Khabib lost this fight.
Thiago Tavares - mid win. Tarares had been ko'd 3 times by mid carders
Abel Trujillo - very mid decision win. Khabib also missed weight.
Pat Healy - very mid decision win. Healy already had 16 loses on his record.
Rafael dos Anjos - won by decision. The 1st great name in Khabib's entire career. Took 22 fights to finally get here.
Darrell Horcher - tko over a mid level guy. Horcher has a 14-7 record.
Michael Johnson - Kimura win over Johnson. Decent win. But Johnson had lost to Nate Diaz & Dariush pretty recently prior.
Edson Barboza - decent decision win for it's time but mid level win for today's LW standards.
Al Iaquinta - mid decision win for the title where people even gave Al Iaquinta mild praising.
--------
Now we get to the last 3 fights of Khabib's career and his title defenses
Conor McGregor - Best win of Khabib's career. But it should be noted McGregor hadn't fought MMA in 2 years.
An entire year passes...
Dustin Poirier - Great sub win
An entire year passes...
Justin Gaethje - Great sub win
So out of Khabib's entire 29 fight career, only 4 great names.
Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
And most people thought he lost to Gleison Tibau.
----------
Now compare this to Merab's last 7 wins...
José Aldo
Petr Yan
Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley
Umar Nurmagomedov
Sean O'Malley
Cory Sandhagen
Compare this to Islam's last 5 wins
Charles Oliveira by sub (better then all of Khabib's wins)
Alexander Volkanovski
Alexander Volkanovski by tko (better then all of Khabib's wins)
Dustin Poirier by sub
Renato Moicano by easy sub
-----
More context in my next post.
