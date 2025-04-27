Analysis of Anthony Smith privilege

I respect the heart of Smith to take the beatings he took. Not a bashing thread at all. I need someone on this here karate forum to explain a few things.

What the hell has Anthony Smith ever had come out of his mouth but his mufuckin teeth that would make mma fans interested enough to warrant his side gig as a commentator? What incredible tear did Smith go through to get a title shot? What popularity did Smith ever get that wasn’t forced down our throat that kept him on PPV instead of the prelim level fighter he was? Is he Dana’s secret love child? Respect to his career and retirement but it just doesn’t make a lick of sense what has occurred. Even the attacker on that dude in particular in his home getting huge amounts of “undue” gigs and hype starts to look strange. Was the wrestler mad Smith was getting Dana White privileges? I dunno. I lean on my sherfamily on these things.