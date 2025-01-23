44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 24,372
- Reaction score
- 29,214
https://ktla.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/776992724/analysis-of-2024-election-results-in-clark-county-indicates-manipulation/
Shocker a dude that has cheated on all his wives, contractors out a getting paid and his taxes, cheated to win the election. Elon stole the election for Trump.
Kamala had way bigger crowds and crowd size was used as evidence Biden cheated which confirms Trump cheated.