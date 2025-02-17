An unnecessary and tragic death.

I want to start with a wild guess that I think matches reality quite well. I'm guessing that most of you who love movies have at least seen these 2 movies from South Korea.2 very good action movies that represent South Korean action movies very well. Ultra-violent content presented as stylishly as only South Korea can. These kinds of violent movies also usually have a small innocent child that the protagonist always has to protect even though he has thought back and forth that he really shouldn't. In the movie, the child is played byThis was her second film ever and just like in the first, (), she had the lead role. Critics saw her as one of the biggest talents ever to come out of Korea and for many who started out as child actors, there are very few who have managed to become as successful as adults in South Korea. But not for her. She grew up to also be a natural beauty, an exception in the land of plastic surgery Korea.is a very touching drama.And at the young age of 24, she was found dead yesterday. A while ago, she was involved in a drunken driving incident where she subsequently received a fine and publicly asked for forgiveness. But apparently that wasn't enough for the most die-hard toxic netizens. They reminded her in comments in all kinds of places where moderators apparently don't exist that her life was forever over and that her crimes could never be forgiven. Then one of her peers who became worried not hearing from her found the actress dead in her home.24 years old. Rest in peace.I would like to conclude by saying that it is not only in a competitive country like South Korea that haters exist online. They are also available here at Sherdog. We should be grateful that we have, I hope, paid moderators who can keep these failed loners away.