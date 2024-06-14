Miles Teller is heading back to the armed forces.





The actor, who flew alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, has enlisted to star in Paramount’s update of its 1982 romantic drama, An Officer and a Gentleman.





Temple Hill is producing. Dana Fox, who made a name for herself penning romantic comedies such as The Wedding Date and 27 Dresses in the aughts, wrote the most recent draft of remake. Matt Johnson wrote the original draft.