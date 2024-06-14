Mulder_81
Miles Teller to Star in ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ Remake for Paramount
Dana Fox wrote the most recent drafts of the romantic drama that will remake the Richard Gere original.
www.hollywoodreporter.com
Miles Teller is heading back to the armed forces.
The actor, who flew alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, has enlisted to star in Paramount’s update of its 1982 romantic drama, An Officer and a Gentleman.
Temple Hill is producing. Dana Fox, who made a name for herself penning romantic comedies such as The Wedding Date and 27 Dresses in the aughts, wrote the most recent draft of remake. Matt Johnson wrote the original draft.