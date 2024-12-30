toasty
Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,625
- Reaction score
- 2,994
@PainIsLIfe I thought to myself as the the hangover and brusies woke me @BFoe the alarm clock could. @AWilder night at @PaddyO'malley s down on @David Street a town over in @LangfordBarrow , I could not recall.
I had just finished drinking and playing darts like @Andy Capp does in the sunday funnies with my boys @Broke Lester and @Mike Hagger and I was about head home.
I reached for my final pint only to see an @oldshadow fall over me. @idrankyourbeer, said @Jack V, Savage dude, who was @A Very Serious Cat known to be @Sinister and into @Substance Abuse that I had bad blood with.
I'm mellow, not @Sweater of AV erage insults, but he’d gone a step to far.
There is a question I need to @Osculater I said
What’s it got to do with? Jack asked
@Joe Mama I replied.
And it was on. He got up in my face and there were @NoSmilez between us.
I could tell from his breath he was a @curryjunkie and he could tell I was the @spamking having eaten a @Spam On Rye before heading to the pub.
I gave him a shove just so I could get ready to touch him with the jab and fill the room with uppercuts but before I could unleash the fury he kicked me in my @Ballsaque and the next thing I know I’m trying to fight the hands to get out of a @rearnakedchoke and then the blackness took me.
I woke with @Mr Holmes , my old high school science teacher and @Whippy McGee a guy suffering from a bad case of @Scerpi a skin disease that makes your entire face look like a testicle, and a @syct23 inches above his chest telling me to just @BreatheSherBro and promised get an @UberHere, hopefully an @S Class BMW to get me home, and they piled me into the car and sent me home to lie in the @filthybliss that was my apartment and wonder about my life and the choices I made that brought me here.
Cheers
I had just finished drinking and playing darts like @Andy Capp does in the sunday funnies with my boys @Broke Lester and @Mike Hagger and I was about head home.
I reached for my final pint only to see an @oldshadow fall over me. @idrankyourbeer, said @Jack V, Savage dude, who was @A Very Serious Cat known to be @Sinister and into @Substance Abuse that I had bad blood with.
I'm mellow, not @Sweater of AV erage insults, but he’d gone a step to far.
There is a question I need to @Osculater I said
What’s it got to do with? Jack asked
@Joe Mama I replied.
And it was on. He got up in my face and there were @NoSmilez between us.
I could tell from his breath he was a @curryjunkie and he could tell I was the @spamking having eaten a @Spam On Rye before heading to the pub.
I gave him a shove just so I could get ready to touch him with the jab and fill the room with uppercuts but before I could unleash the fury he kicked me in my @Ballsaque and the next thing I know I’m trying to fight the hands to get out of a @rearnakedchoke and then the blackness took me.
I woke with @Mr Holmes , my old high school science teacher and @Whippy McGee a guy suffering from a bad case of @Scerpi a skin disease that makes your entire face look like a testicle, and a @syct23 inches above his chest telling me to just @BreatheSherBro and promised get an @UberHere, hopefully an @S Class BMW to get me home, and they piled me into the car and sent me home to lie in the @filthybliss that was my apartment and wonder about my life and the choices I made that brought me here.
Cheers
Last edited: