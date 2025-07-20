An Epic Night of Fights!

This boxing forum could easily be confused for a fight listing calendar. So anemic is the discussion.But last night deserves discourse.We had Usyk demolishing Dubois, looking as good as he ever had. Dubois made some elementary boxing mistakes (overextending himself and walking into counters) but the genius of Usyk was his pacing. It was apparent from Rd 1 that he was going to drown Dubois and by Rd 4 Dubois looked absolutely spent. Usyk is such a mastermind. And who moves like that at heavyweight? And at 38 years old?? I think the key to Usyk's success is his mental fortitude. It is apparent when you look at him and hear him speak. He is just built differently. The only other people I've seen with something resembling that are Mayweather, Pacquiao and Crawford. Maybe Andre Ward. But honestly, Usyk is just on another level.This was a devastating performance from Fundora. So glad he is finally using his length to control distance. When he fights like this, he is absolutely going to be a nightmare for anyone at 154. I need to see how someone like Boots deals with that. I don't know where Tim Tsyzu goes from here. He is destined to have a short career. I hope he takes a good deal of time off and comes back for maybe 3-5 fun fights and then calls it a career. Something mentally broke in him last night and it was sad to watch. I think he realized in that moment, he was never going to be as great as his namesake. He made a decision that Victor Ortiz made against Maidana. That is not disgraceful, it's just mortal. And it's what separates him from his father and those in the boxing pantheon.And it's OK that he's not his father, he is his own man. And that's damn well good enough. Boxing is better for having Tim in it.Really love watching Bam fight. He is P4P top 5 in terms of skill. He wins the foot game over all his opponents. It's so uncanny, just like Loma they stop even trying to establish foot control after like 1-2 rounds. Bam was walking in and around him with impunity. However, that high guard, low stance and constant dipping will be troublesome when/if he moves up to face Nakatani. He would be a sucker for uppercuts, and Junto packs them. I thought Cafu gave a good account from himself. I would have liked to see Bam work the body a bit earlier.On the MMA side, we also had a tremendous night with Holloway-Poirier, the return of Borrachinha, AJ McKee, Dakota Ditcheva and an absolutely epic finish (top 10 ever in MMA) with Eblen and Van Steenis.Overall, one of the best nights of fighting in a long time!