An elite fighting skill that rarely gets mentioned

I have noticed over the years, that some of the best strikers and fighters seem to be a step above their competition in one important area, they are better able to keep their eyes open the whole time under fire. It is especially noticeable in the slow motion replays where you can see their opponents blink or close their eyes when about to be hit. Keeping them open the whole time allows the fighter to be a split second faster, and more accurate when they are both throwing down. I think some of Topuria's success stems from this, and there are many others. Who have you noticed that seems to excel in this area? For those of you who fight, is this something you consciously work on?