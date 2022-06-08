News An American Woman Won Britain's Traditional (and Painful) Cheese Rolling Contest for the First Time

recent North Carolina State University grad Abby Lampe flipped and flopped her way down the hill (and we're not kidding — the contestants seem to bounce down the steep slope) and is believed to be the first American woman to bring home the big cheese.


Lampe told Sports Illustrated that she trained for the race before leaving North Carolina, and did a test run when she arrived in Gloucester. "I went to Dorothea Dix Park, which is a local park by Raleigh, and I rolled down some hills trying to figure out the best way to roll down a hill," she told the outlet. "And I thought it was fun and all, but like, in comparison to Cooper's Hill, it was lightweight. There was no comparison. So I actually watched hours of film in the week leading up to the cheese race. Because I wanted to understand their strategies and where they started from and how they rolled."


Her prep work definitely did the job: in videos from the event, she is seen sprinting to an early lead before gravity gave her a hand on the way to the bottom. The 21-year-old told NC State's alumni magazine that she didn't finish the race completely unscathed. "I have a few bruises on my left leg and some scratches, and possibly some burst blood vessels on my hand," she said. "They're very minor injuries, so I can still walk and talk. It was very muddy, so I had mud in my teeth, actually. I also think I chipped a little bit of a tooth."

https://www.foodandwine.com/news/gloucester-cheese-rolling-return-pandemic-american-winner
 
If Trump was still in charge would claim MAGA mission accomplished
9c6aa27c1a61935ca28ec555dcfec64fc63187efr1-500-573_00.gif
 
Here's the footage from this sacred event



Reminds me of when they used giant donuts to lure the homer simpson clones off the cliff

6652193a73fa9017236cc84c26b1d9a7_w200.gif
 
I swear this is the third mention of cheese rolling in Sherdog in the last few months, Gloucestershire represent.
 
<{dayum}>



Still, America!

Fuck Yeah!
aunshi189 said:
I swear this is the third mention of cheese rolling in Sherdog in the last few months, Gloucestershire represent.
Have you ever met anyone local who's actually done it? I live about 5 miles away from the hill and I never have.

Inbred Framptoners I suspect.
 
moreorless87 said:
Have you ever met anyone local who's actually done it? I live about 5 miles away from the hill and I never have.

Inbred Framptoners I suspect.
I've met a couple of guys who have claimed they've done it, but not anyone I knew well.

When your best choice of entertainment is falling down a hill I imagine inbreeding looks like a pretty good option.
 
aunshi189 said:
I've met a couple of guys who have claimed they've done it, but not anyone I knew well.

When your best choice of entertainment is falling down a hill I imagine inbreeding looks like a pretty good option.
Not bad. Hahahahaha!
 
UK invents sports, then loses at them to other countries. Never fails. :mad:

www.bbc.co.uk

YouTuber IShowSpeed goes to hospital after cheese rolling race

Hundreds race down a steep hill for Gloucestershire's famous cheese rolling race.
www.bbc.co.uk
www.latestly.com

YouTuber IShowSpeed Earns Fourth Position in Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Event, Hospitalised After Leg Injury (Watch Videos) | 🎥 LatestLY

IShowSpeed secured fourth place in the annual Cooper's Hill cheese rolling event in Gloucestershire, England. During the race, he sustained a leg injury and was hospitalised later. 🎥 YouTuber IShowSpeed Earns Fourth Position in Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling Event, Hospitalised After Leg Injury...
www.latestly.com www.latestly.com
www.bbc.co.uk

Cheese rolling in pictures: Champions crowned after cheese chase

Each year, people run, tumble and fall down a steep hill to win a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.
www.bbc.co.uk
www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk

Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling 2024 in pictures - a day of ups and downs

You've got to roll with it
www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk



Abby Lampe won again this year:

Women's Winner: Abby Lampe, 23, USA

3400.jpg


Men's First Race Winner: Tom Kopke, 22, Germany (a Youtuber)

0_Cheese-rolling-2024.jpg


Men's Second Race Winner: Dylan Twiss, Australia

51d45c00-1c39-11ef-ac61-e7bb0ab72f9c.jpg.webp


Men's Third Race Winner: Josh Shepherd, 29, Brockworth (near Gloucester)

Cheese-Rolling-race-011.jpg

(picture is from 2014)

American Youtuber IShowSpeed finished fourth in one of the races and was rushed to hospital afterwards.

44-30-1.jpg
 
Do you just win the battered and mud covered piece of cheese for your troubles? (Should know I’m from the UK)
 
As a UK representative let me congratulate America for upping their game and joining us at the table. Your athleticism is definitely reaching parity, must be the genes!

Well done chaps.

@bean88 you win a cheese, AND glory. Cheese is temporary but glory is forever!
 
Love that the Aussie did it in a singlet.
 
