recent North Carolina State University grad Abby Lampe flipped and flopped her way down the hill (and we're not kidding — the contestants seem to bounce down the steep slope) and is believed to be the first American woman to bring home the big cheese.
Lampe told Sports Illustrated that she trained for the race before leaving North Carolina, and did a test run when she arrived in Gloucester. "I went to Dorothea Dix Park, which is a local park by Raleigh, and I rolled down some hills trying to figure out the best way to roll down a hill," she told the outlet. "And I thought it was fun and all, but like, in comparison to Cooper's Hill, it was lightweight. There was no comparison. So I actually watched hours of film in the week leading up to the cheese race. Because I wanted to understand their strategies and where they started from and how they rolled."
Her prep work definitely did the job: in videos from the event, she is seen sprinting to an early lead before gravity gave her a hand on the way to the bottom. The 21-year-old told NC State's alumni magazine that she didn't finish the race completely unscathed. "I have a few bruises on my left leg and some scratches, and possibly some burst blood vessels on my hand," she said. "They're very minor injuries, so I can still walk and talk. It was very muddy, so I had mud in my teeth, actually. I also think I chipped a little bit of a tooth."
https://www.foodandwine.com/news/gloucester-cheese-rolling-return-pandemic-american-winner