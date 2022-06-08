UK invents sports, then loses at them to other countries. Never fails.Abby Lampe won again this year:Women's Winner: Abby Lampe, 23, USAMen's First Race Winner: Tom Kopke, 22, Germany (a Youtuber)Men's Second Race Winner: Dylan Twiss, AustraliaMen's Third Race Winner: Josh Shepherd, 29, Brockworth (near Gloucester)(picture is from 2014)American Youtuber IShowSpeed finished fourth in one of the races and was rushed to hospital afterwards.