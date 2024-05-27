An Accurate Estimate of the Thing in the Patterson Gimlin Film

Ill probebly be posting threads on the subject matter from time to time

I know some of you csnt be bothered by it or find it utter BS

But for the rest of you who like to excercise your critical thinking abilities and have an open mind to explore, there is nothing better than this story right here....its a roller coaster of all sorts of bafflng episode but one thing that cant be argued is the emperical evidence of the footage itself


This to me is the most accurate and CONSERVATIVE estimate of the thing in the film.

If youre going to comment against at least do me the solid of watching this video in entirety

One thing I want you folks to note while watching it walk across the riverbed, watch how smoothly it walks, obseve anatomical vadcularity, and see how the neck moves when it looks back at the camera. Bob Heironimus had one functioning eyeball at the time and claims himself he wore bulky padding during this filming. He was aldo 6'2" tall at the time





(One of the hallmarks of this video is that its never been altered or AI enhanced. Only slowed down, contrasted and stabilized....Conspiracy people argued that Patterson shook the camera on purpose to deceive but the more its examined the weirder it gets. It was also shot in broad daylight further separating itself from the other videos ever captured)
 
10 ft.? That's a manlet in Sherdog land.
 
"ll probebly be posting threads on the subject matter from time to time"

why make a new thread and not just update your old one?
 
and as I probably said in the old thread...
Show me a Big Foot poop.
Or does Big Foot not poop in the woods?
 
Have you ever seen an Armenian with their shirt off? It's just a naked Armenian.
 
lsa said:
so a thread about the SAME movie because you can.
Cool, cool cool..
Well honestly, the threads get convoluted over time and there are so many wormholes to it Id like to focus on this sub topic for now since its heavily contested
 
BluntForceTrama said:
Well honestly, the threads get convoluted over time and there are so many wormholes to it Id like to focus on this sub topic for now since its heavily contested
will you show us a big foot poop?
 
These country bumpkins totally made an extremely realistic bigfoot suit
 
lsa said:
so a thread about the SAME movie because you can.
Cool, cool cool..
You seem fractionally sincere so I may give a full account of the facts surrounding the estimated height of the thing in the film all of it true and fascinating when I have time

For now please
watch the above vid and comment
 
Related... Ill add that tracks were left by this thing and Patterson and Gimlin were able to make replicas. The tracks were in line as if it were walking on a tight rope and each were sunken in over an inch deep.

Their own foot prints at the time were completely surficial
 
If youre a fan of Dan Carlin and have any interest in this incident then youll enjoy this 6 part investigsvtive series
on the subject

 
