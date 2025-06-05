Food & Drink Amy's Mexican Breakfast Scramble: When Expectations meets Reality

Looks like something the dog puked up.
Hopefully it tastes better than it looks
 
I run a contracting company and a lot of the time, I’m not in office to have a proper and good meal.

I just used to eat takeout but I ballooned up to almost 300 pounds so I tried to cut that out and bought some frozen shit to microwave in the truck including some of Amy’s stuff. Most of it was actually decent but at the cost of it, I’ll just eat leftovers…

I also hate that they act as a woke, socially conscious company but then treat their workers like dog shit. Practice what you preach - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna36249
 
ThaiSexPills said:
You have a microwave in your truck?
 
I could eat
Ground-Beef-Enchiladas-social.jpg
 
Yes lol. The new ford work trucks can run one right out of the plug in the box but our box trucks, we run generators to run 120v power if needed so I just have a microwave in there. That is our mobile base so it’s usually on jobsites. It’s mostly there to charge drill batteries and use corded tools though.

Not always microwaving stuff but I can if I have to. A lot of the time my wife will just make me wraps or salads. 90% of the sites we go to have break rooms anyways but I just mean in emergency situations.
 
Expectation

Reality


Funny , I just went back to work after a few days off ill and that 3rd photo with the Spoon resembles our bathroom sink on a couple of occasions.
Let's see the expiration date on that abomination, looks like it's been years

He's a microwave delivery man

That's really cool
 
Amy's low sodium Mexican Casserole is basically the only renal friendly frozen food on the planet, and it's pretty dang good. I'll chop up some unns and peps and throw that shit in there too
 
