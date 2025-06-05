Would still smash.
I run a contracting company and a lot of the time, I’m not in office to have a proper and good meal.
I just used to eat takeout but I ballooned up to almost 300 pounds so I tried to cut that out and bought some frozen shit to microwave in the truck including some of Amy’s stuff. Most of it was actually decent but at the cost of it, I’ll just eat leftovers…
I also hate that they act as a woke, socially conscious company but then treat their workers like dog shit. Practice what you preach - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/rcna36249
I guess I'm lucky there are 3 real Mexican Restaurants minutes away...
Yes lol. The new ford work trucks can run one right out of the plug in the box but our box trucks, we run generators to run 120v power if needed so I just have a microwave in there. That is our mobile base so it’s usually on jobsites. It’s mostly there to charge drill batteries and use corded tools though.You have a microwave in your truck?
Yes lol. The new ford work trucks can run one right out of the plug in the box but our box trucks, we run generators to run 120v power if needed so I just have a microwave in there. That is our mobile base so it’s usually on jobsites. It’s mostly there to charge drill batteries and use corded tools though.
Not always microwaving stuff but I can if I have to. A lot of the time my wife will just make me wraps or salads. 90% of the sites we go to have break rooms anyways but I just mean in emergency situations.