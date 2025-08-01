  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Amy Klobuchar Responds to American Eagle Ad: Advocates For Ads That Cater to Democrats

'Rocky'

'Rocky'

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
10,701
Reaction score
8,961
This very real video may be the most candid, sincere and truthful moment of her political career.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koro_11
Elections Democrats spend 20 million dollars to try to win back male voters
12 13 14
Replies
261
Views
7K
Scott Stapp
Scott Stapp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,942
Messages
57,634,658
Members
175,786
Latest member
tktktktk

Share this page

Back
Top