News Amosov signs with ufc

32 isn't too old to make waves but he has had 29 fights and spent some time fighting the Russians. Let's hope his head is still in the fight game and his body isn't damaged from wear and tear.

Realistically he should get someone in the 10-15 range right away, maybe Buckley, Burns or Neal. Or if they want some shit talking and to try to get rid of him, maybe Colby Covington.

An impressive win gets him a 5-8 ranked opponent and definitely a title eliminator fight with a win there.
 
give him a top 15 guy, D Rod, Neal. If you want to throw him right into mix you could even do Buckley but probably not.

Even Burns wouldnt be bad to see if he can build off his name.
 
He has fought once since losing to Jason Jackson, i think ? He's a great fighter, but inactivity could be a problem for him.

Speaking of, where's Ramazan Kuramagomedov
 
Milenkovic said:
He has fought once since losing to Jason Jackson, i think ? He's a great fighter, but inactivity could be a problem for him.

Speaking of, where's Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Click to expand...

I think PFL will probably announce him getting murdered by Musaev soon.
 
UFC WW hasn't been this good since the mid-2010s.

Makhachev
Shavkat
Morales
JDM
Belal
Brady
Garry
Prates
Leon
Kamaru
Amosov
Bonfim
Buckley

This really puts into perspective how low level the talent was in the Woodley/Usman-eras at WW. I doubt we see journeymen LWs like Masvidal, Burns, Diaz, Chiesa become players and contenders at WW these days. PFL still has some of the elite WWs in the world though, including arguably the best (Musaev). Amosov, as good as he is, probably wasn't top 5 over there (Musaev, Kuramagomedov, Jackson, Jean, Umalatov).
 
Last edited:
ExitLUPin said:
UFC WW hasn't been this good since the mid-2010s.

Makhachev
Shavkat
Morales
JDM
Belal
Brady
Garry
Prates
Leon
Kamaru
Amosov
Bonfim
Buckley

This really shows how low level the talent was in the Woodley/Usman-eras at WW. I doubt we see journeymen LWs like Masvidal, Burns, Diaz, Chiesa become players and contenders at WW these days. PFL still has some of the elite WWs in the world though, including arguably the best (Musaev). Amosov, as good as he is, probably wasn't top 5 over there (Musaev, Ramazanov, Jackson, Jean, Umalatov).
Click to expand...

He's better than Umalatov for sure imo that guy is really overrated. I think he's a terrible style matchup for Kuramagomedov (who I assume you meant when you said Ramazonov who's been exposed as mediocre now)
 
Amosov vs Buckley. Book it. Two former Bellator fighters.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He's better than Umalatov for sure imo that guy is really overrated. I think he's a terrible style matchup for Kuramagomedov (who I assume you meant when you said Ramazonov who's been exposed as mediocre now)
Click to expand...

Yeah, I mixed the two up. The Jackson fight really showed the level Amosov's striking was at. It looked much improved in the Storley rematch, but in retrospect, it spoke poorly of Storley's striking skills. Since then, we've only seen Amosov have a tuneup fight where he could implement his grappling. I don't think it's clear he's ahead of Kuramagomedov or Umalatov. He might be, but still has a lot of questions regarding the Jackson performance. I think he could still be a contender in UFC, and he's been largely inactive these last 2 years, so maybe he's shored up the holes in his striking since.
 
CC27 said:
give him a top 15 guy, D Rod, Neal. If you want to throw him right into mix you could even do Buckley but probably not.

Even Burns wouldnt be bad to see if he can build off his name.
Click to expand...
No, Burns is washed and old.
Would be a meaningless win.

Give him Bonfim or Buckley.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Necrocrawler
Rumored Apparently, UFC seems to have signed Yaroslav Amosov
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
JustBleed69
JustBleed69

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,049
Messages
58,478,501
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top