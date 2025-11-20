Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
Would've been a top notch signing years ago. He's damaged goods at this point.
He has fought once since losing to Jason Jackson, i think ? He's a great fighter, but inactivity could be a problem for him.
Speaking of, where's Ramazan Kuramagomedov
He somehow looks like an even older Glover Texeira, even though he's only 32
UFC WW hasn't been this good since the mid-2010s.
Makhachev
Shavkat
Morales
JDM
Belal
Brady
Garry
Prates
Leon
Kamaru
Amosov
Bonfim
Buckley
This really shows how low level the talent was in the Woodley/Usman-eras at WW. I doubt we see journeymen LWs like Masvidal, Burns, Diaz, Chiesa become players and contenders at WW these days. PFL still has some of the elite WWs in the world though, including arguably the best (Musaev). Amosov, as good as he is, probably wasn't top 5 over there (Musaev, Ramazanov, Jackson, Jean, Umalatov).
He's better than Umalatov for sure imo that guy is really overrated. I think he's a terrible style matchup for Kuramagomedov (who I assume you meant when you said Ramazonov who's been exposed as mediocre now)
No, Burns is washed and old.give him a top 15 guy, D Rod, Neal. If you want to throw him right into mix you could even do Buckley but probably not.
Even Burns wouldnt be bad to see if he can build off his name.