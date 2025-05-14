RockyLockridge said: Both had their chances. With 5 combined losses to the champ. Huge royval fan too not sure why they are doing royval Vs kape.



Albazi should fight royval

True, but that also shouldn't lock you out. I'm a fan of people losing title fights going to the back of the line because you can't really deny a rematch when that happens and they get some wins together.The UFC has always been awful with that, and it's why you get guys in the top ten on 3-4 straight losses because it's all to other top guys, but the Brandons especially are getting this weird path where they fought the next best guy possible in the division in each other, and then both took a step backwards from that to kill off a streaking contender with Albazi and Taira, and then both took a step even more backwards than that to fight kind of established names that were lacking real momentum, Erceg and Kape.I mean, I'm not one to put any real weight on the TUF exhibition fights, but Pantoja beat KKF there and he's rematching for the title now, on one win over the guy Moreno just beat, despite losing his prior fight to a guy Moreno also recently beat. It's just all head scratchy to me especially cuz it's not like Moreno or Royval were boring challengers or anything