BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 13,369
- Reaction score
- 46,647
I read somewhere that the new main event might be Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs a Heavyweight who just fought recently… really hope that’s not true:
Noooooo Taira is on the very short list of UFC fighters who can make me watch even the shittiest cards
fuck, was looking forward to Taira beating some ass
"Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Andrei Arlovski 2.... it's the rematch the fans want to see..."
- Dana White