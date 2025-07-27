  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Amir Albazi vs Tatsuro Taira OFF — new UFC main event in the works for next week

don't ask said:
Noooooo Taira is on the very short list of UFC fighters who can make me watch even the shittiest cards
Blastbeat said:
fuck, was looking forward to Taira beating some ass
Hopefully the Albazi vs Taira matchup can stay together & they just delay it a few weeks, if neither guy is injured too badly etc.
 
Inb4 Holland

baby-crying.gif
 
I scanned over the apex card the other day and it looks pretty good, dunno if the Grant/Alvarez fight is happening as wiki says it’s “announced” but I think that would be a great main event 5 rounder with two deserving guys.
 
Why would Cortez take a fight against a lower ranked fighter when he is scheduled to go against Pavlovich August 23rd? Unless they are moving that fight many weeks I would fire my manger for taking something else.

Pavlovich as an Apex ME is much better than an Albazi fight
 
Next weeks card is pretty action packed for an apex card. Ribovics, Vallejo, Duncan, Rebecki, Estevam, (hopefully Bashi)

All good fighters that will hang around the UFC for a while. It needs a proper ME to be actually worthwhile. And for an apex card it has enough for the hardcores
 
Valter Walker vs Waldo?
 
