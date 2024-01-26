America's Best Idea (Worldwide)

JudoThrowFiasco said: Been to 4 of those ( 5 with jasper) and all of them exceed the hype in terms of holy shit, planet earth can paint pretty pictures. No man made monument or tower can ever compare Click to expand...

Banff, Jasper, and the American crown jewels? I'm giving Yosemite a full week during late spring and peak waterfall flow in May this year; it'll have every opportunity to blow me away and possibly surpass the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone (x2) experiences. It's less than two hours away by plane and well short of a 12 hour road trip, so it's kind of ridiculous that I haven't already been there.The Serengeti seems like an incredibly sort of privileged and exorbitant excursion from where I sit, less so if I go solo and don't take any of the kids along. On the other hand, Ranthambore is comparatively dirt cheap, as well as to stay in some pretty god damn nice resorts just minutes outside the park. I want to take my youngest there because he shares my affinity for tigers, but only once he's old enough to really lock in the memory.