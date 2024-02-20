Americans used to dominate the UFC

Danas_right
When I was younger it was Hughes, Franklin, Chuck and Randy. That's when the sport really blew up. Now theres only O'malley and lets face it, hes gonna get ragdolled by merab.
It's not just MMA tho. Last lineal HW boxing champ was Holyfield. The best players in the NBA are Jokic, Shai, Embiid, Doncic and Ginannis. Baseball america isnt the best. Same w hockey. Never good at tennis.
Only sport they really dominate is the NFL and its only bc they're the only ones that play it.
Why the fall of American Athletes?
