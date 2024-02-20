Americans used to dominate the UFC

Danas_right

When I was younger it was Hughes, Franklin, Chuck and Randy. That's when the sport really blew up. Now theres only O'malley and lets face it, hes gonna get ragdolled by merab.

It's not just MMA tho. Last lineal HW boxing champ was Holyfield. The best players in the NBA are Jokic, Shai, Embiid, Doncic and Ginannis. Baseball america isnt the best. Same w hockey. Never good at tennis.

Only sport they really dominate is the NFL and its only bc they're the only ones that play it.


Why the fall of American Athletes?
 
Seems to come and go in waves. Brazilians at times dominated. A lot of it seems to be which camps or regions can evolve their training, game plans, and techniques.
 
The sport has passed Americans by. I don’t want to go into American’s desire to cater to the woke agenda and the smear campaign against masculinity but these things have a direct effect on why Americans are no longer the best fighters.
 
American athletes were never my friend
 
jon jones, hill is within arms reach, strictland won, omally
 
