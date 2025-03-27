Americans living in the 90s.. why did Alec Baldwin fail as a leading man?

Intermission
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 2,362
- Reaction score
- 1,275
Woody Allen said of Alec Baldwin: I use him because hes a good actor and he looks like a classical movie star.
Alec did The Getaway with Kim Basinger which was a remake of a Steve McQueen movie. Awesome flick and he acts well in it. Made peanuts at the box office
"The Shadow" was hookey but it had cool enough scenes to get a bigger audience. Flopped
Also did The Juror with Demi Moore. good, intense flick. Flopped.
All you Americans out there. Why did you not embrace Alec like you did Tom Cruise?
Was he so hated for his douchebag persona that audiences boycotted his movies?
