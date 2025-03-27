Americans living in the 90s.. why did Alec Baldwin fail as a leading man?

Intermission

Intermission

Woody Allen said of Alec Baldwin: I use him because hes a good actor and he looks like a classical movie star.

Alec did The Getaway with Kim Basinger which was a remake of a Steve McQueen movie. Awesome flick and he acts well in it. Made peanuts at the box office

"The Shadow" was hookey but it had cool enough scenes to get a bigger audience. Flopped

Also did The Juror with Demi Moore. good, intense flick. Flopped.

All you Americans out there. Why did you not embrace Alec like you did Tom Cruise?

Was he so hated for his douchebag persona that audiences boycotted his movies?
 
Was Alec the one that was in sliver with Sharon stone?
 
He starred in too many shitty movies (and that includes that awful remake of The Getaway). Miami Blues, The Marrying Man, Prelude to a Kiss, The Shadow, Heaven's Prisoners...these movies all stink to one degree or another. He was better as a second or third lead, as a villain, or as part of an ensemble.
 
He starred in too many shitty movies (and that includes that awful remake of The Getaway). Miami Blues, The Marrying Man, Prelude to a Kiss, The Shadow, Heaven's Prisoners...these movies all stink to one degree or another. He was better as a second or third lead, as a villain, or as part of an ensemble.
The Getaway was his best leading role by far and a terrific movie
 
Oh you mean why he was offered them anymore. bullshit, he flopped too much
No. He stated that offers dried up when he put on weight. It wasn't until 30 Rock that he accepted he was a middle aged pudgy guy. Once he accepted that, he got more offers
 
No. He stated that offers dried up when he put on weight. It wasn't until 30 Rock that he accepted he was a middle aged pudgy guy. Once he accepted that, he got more offers
Fine but the question was why he flopped as a young man. The Getaway was a good movie
 
One reason why I wondered he was such a prominent character in Team America. Even back in 2004, he was respected but he was certainly not seen in the same light as Al Pacino or Robert DeNiro.
 
One reason why I wondered he was such a prominent character in Team America. Even back in 2004, he was respected but he was certainly not seen in the same light as Al Pacino or Robert DeNiro.
What doesn't make sense is that arguably the greatest drama/comedy director Woody Allen loves him, but the audiences dont
 
Does anybody in here think Cocktail with Tom Cruise is BETTER than the Getaway?

Cocktail was a success.
 
Made bad career decisions. You're only as good as the movies you star in. If Tom Cruise had done shit like "The Mummy" right after he broke into stardom, he'd be on the same list. Being a big star, it's tempting to say "yes" to everything and cash out. You must have some standards. Look at Cuba Gooding Jr after his emergence. Said yes to anything and everything. Good for the bank account. Bad for legacy.

On the other hand, you can be too particular like Charles Bronson, who basically turned down 75% of roles that went to Clint Eastwood.
 
What doesn't make sense is that arguably the greatest drama/comedy director Woody Allen loves him, but the audiences dont
I'm sure he's seen more of Alec behind the scenes than others, but it is strange. I imagine Tom Cruise has thrived is because the ladies love his looks, his weird Scientology friends are up in high places in Hollywood and the guy can act. Eyes Wide Shut, Last Samurai, Tropic Thunder, Top Gun: Maverick. All good flicks.
 
The Getaway was his best leading role by far and a terrific movie
If you want to see a terrific movie, watch the original The Getaway. And if you want to see a true leading man, pay attention to Steve McQueen while you're watching.
 
Made bad career decisions. You're only as good as the movies you star in. If Tom Cruise had done shit like "The Mummy" right after he broke into stardom, he'd be on the same list. Being a big star, it's tempting to say "yes" to everything and cash out. You must have some standards. Look at Cuba Gooding Jr after his emergence. Said yes to anything and everything. Good for the bank account. Bad for legacy.

On the other hand, you can be too particular like Charles Bronson, who basically turned down 75% of roles that went to Clint Eastwood.

On the other hand, you can be too particular like Charles Bronson, who basically turned down 75% of roles that went to Clint Eastwood.
I just adressed that. Tom made Cocktail and still cashed in. Most shallow movie ever. Barely a script

Cruise does have stronger star power than Alec, but Alec wasn't bad.
 
