Americans just can't compete in international sports. That is why there are no American champions

Well, it appears that the Americans can’t handle the fact that they suck in every sport played outside America. Let’s counter each cope that I see on the board.



First cope: MMA does not pay enough for American fighters, so Americans go play other sports.



Guess what: MMA doesn’t pay enough compared to football (football, not American hand‑egg) either. Football players’ salaries are far bigger than MMA fighters’.



Second cope: People from third‑world countries make a lot more money, which is why they dominate. The dollars simply go further.



Look, folks. Topuria lives in Spain, Pantoja in the USA, Merab in the USA, Volk in Australia, Tom in England, and Maddalena also in Australia. All those countries are first‑world and have an expensive cost of living. There are just two champions in third‑world countries—make no excuses.



Third cope: MMA is just more popular in other countries!



No, it’s not. The most popular sport in the world is football, and even kids in Dagestan dream about being football players. Even in Russia and Brazil, MMA is a niche sport, far from being popular.



The sad truth is that Americans can’t compete internationally. They can’t handle being in a sport they don’t dominate, so they quit. What happened in tennis will happen in MMA. Give it a few years and Americans will just give up. They simply can’t compete in a sport that any other country plays seriously. Even an American sport like baseball is dominated by Dominicans. They almost lost in basketball to a country with three million people ,yikes.