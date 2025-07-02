Americans just can't compete in international sports. That is why there are no American champions

Mulletenthusiast

Mulletenthusiast

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 26, 2019
Messages
598
Reaction score
735
Well, it appears that the Americans can’t handle the fact that they suck in every sport played outside America. Let’s counter each cope that I see on the board.

First cope: MMA does not pay enough for American fighters, so Americans go play other sports.

Guess what: MMA doesn’t pay enough compared to football (football, not American hand‑egg) either. Football players’ salaries are far bigger than MMA fighters’.

Second cope: People from third‑world countries make a lot more money, which is why they dominate. The dollars simply go further.

Look, folks. Topuria lives in Spain, Pantoja in the USA, Merab in the USA, Volk in Australia, Tom in England, and Maddalena also in Australia. All those countries are first‑world and have an expensive cost of living. There are just two champions in third‑world countries—make no excuses.

Third cope: MMA is just more popular in other countries!

No, it’s not. The most popular sport in the world is football, and even kids in Dagestan dream about being football players. Even in Russia and Brazil, MMA is a niche sport, far from being popular.

The sad truth is that Americans can’t compete internationally. They can’t handle being in a sport they don’t dominate, so they quit. What happened in tennis will happen in MMA. Give it a few years and Americans will just give up. They simply can’t compete in a sport that any other country plays seriously. Even an American sport like baseball is dominated by Dominicans. They almost lost in basketball to a country with three million people ,yikes.
 
Americans have held a title at every point for the last 30 years in a sport which isn't in the top 5 most popular sports in America.

MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
Soccer

All of those sports have way more opportunities and much more flushed out system for elite athletes to follow to achieve success.

So enjoy your little party that the leftover athletes who didn't succeed in the most common most popular sports by a monumental margin, which would have paid them exponentially more money without getting punched in the face, have for the first time in 30 years, been displaced.

Congrats your starters beat our bench warmers and it only took 30 years.

Jon Jones was the worst athlete in his family.
Both his brothers got scholarships to play division 1 football, Jon went to junior college.
Could not succeed in mainstream US sports DOMINATED MMA.


NFL league Minimum is $840,000/year.
With around 1700 jobs for players

UFC had a guy get 10k base pay at the last PPV.

Are you actually that dumb to have a hard time grasping why elite athletes pursue the career that pays 84× as much?

NBA league minimum is over a $ million.
 
Last edited:
We have Kayla Harrison who will be holding the title for a while, no disrespect to Nunes.
 
We're you sipping tea and paying your TV license when you typed out "hand-egg"?
 
Mulletenthusiast said:
Sorry, mate. Olympic games is just a bunch of sports that nobody cares. Sorry
Click to expand...

They sure do get some unreal viewership numbers globally for "nobody caring about them".

You cherry picked a snapshot in time where there's no male American UFC champs to prove your dumb "point". Congrats.

Funny how you mention foreign champs like Merab and Pantoja living and training in the US. Taking advantage of the opportunities here to get better at American gyms and train under American coaches to become champs...but then continue trying to shit on American athletics.
 
TimeToTrain said:
We have Kayla Harrison who will be holding the title for a while, no disrespect to Nunes.
Click to expand...
Why do so many people do this now? They say something and then follow it up with no disrespect.

It seems like it is the new way to say with all due respect before you say something rude or disparaging to someone.
 
Good thing America is still #1 at producing foods, military might and we can still afford to purchase more cocaine than the rest of the world combined 🏆😜🏆
Oh and I almost forgot about some of the world's oldest sports; Track & Field and Swimming🥇🏃🏽‍♂️🥇🏊🏽‍♂️🥇
 
Last edited:
Mulletenthusiast said:
Well, it appears that the Americans can’t handle the fact that they suck in every sport played outside America. Let’s counter each cope that I see on the board.

First cope: MMA does not pay enough for American fighters, so Americans go play other sports.

Guess what: MMA doesn’t pay enough compared to football (football, not American hand‑egg) either. Football players’ salaries are far bigger than MMA fighters’.

Second cope: People from third‑world countries make a lot more money, which is why they dominate. The dollars simply go further.

Look, folks. Topuria lives in Spain, Pantoja in the USA, Merab in the USA, Volk in Australia, Tom in England, and Maddalena also in Australia. All those countries are first‑world and have an expensive cost of living. There are just two champions in third‑world countries—make no excuses.

Third cope: MMA is just more popular in other countries!

No, it’s not. The most popular sport in the world is football, and even kids in Dagestan dream about being football players. Even in Russia and Brazil, MMA is a niche sport, far from being popular.

The sad truth is that Americans can’t compete internationally. They can’t handle being in a sport they don’t dominate, so they quit. What happened in tennis will happen in MMA. Give it a few years and Americans will just give up. They simply can’t compete in a sport that any other country plays seriously. Even an American sport like baseball is dominated by Dominicans. They almost lost in basketball to a country with three million people ,yikes.
Click to expand...

What The Fuck are you talking about

Screenshot 2025-07-02 at 2.17.20 PM.png
 


TS and his gay ass euro friends are winning, but they still talking about USA


james-franco-the.gif


american-flag-primary-day.gif
 
There has only ever been 1 American fighter ever in UFC which was Andre The Chief Roberts, everyone else is just a melting pot of madness, and have no American genetics, and come from every other country (excluding Antarctica). If they can hold down 400 Ibs of the mighty chief then we can discuss why Americans can't fight.

464499408_8654261457984242_5822253209842568226_n.jpg

1777579-screenshot002.png


We actually went through this during Covid Lockdown because of total boredom, and there is only one traceable fighter ever in UFC history with a long bloodline and it was Chief Roberts, everyone else is from where you're from TS. I know you're really disappointed now and feel stupid that you're mocking the fighters from where you are from, so sorry, don't know what to tell you 😢 😢
 
Mulletenthusiast said:
Well, it appears that the Americans can’t handle the fact that they suck in every sport played outside America. Let’s counter each cope that I see on the board.

First cope: MMA does not pay enough for American fighters, so Americans go play other sports.

Guess what: MMA doesn’t pay enough compared to football (football, not American hand‑egg) either. Football players’ salaries are far bigger than MMA fighters’.

Second cope: People from third‑world countries make a lot more money, which is why they dominate. The dollars simply go further.

Look, folks. Topuria lives in Spain, Pantoja in the USA, Merab in the USA, Volk in Australia, Tom in England, and Maddalena also in Australia. All those countries are first‑world and have an expensive cost of living. There are just two champions in third‑world countries—make no excuses.

Third cope: MMA is just more popular in other countries!

No, it’s not. The most popular sport in the world is football, and even kids in Dagestan dream about being football players. Even in Russia and Brazil, MMA is a niche sport, far from being popular.

The sad truth is that Americans can’t compete internationally. They can’t handle being in a sport they don’t dominate, so they quit. What happened in tennis will happen in MMA. Give it a few years and Americans will just give up. They simply can’t compete in a sport that any other country plays seriously. Even an American sport like baseball is dominated by Dominicans. They almost lost in basketball to a country with three million people ,yikes.
Click to expand...
Yeah. This americans always with excuses when fail in sports lol! In all other countries you have other sports more popular and who attracts more people than MMA. kids in Brazil, Russia, Australia or England don't have dreams to be in the UFC, in fact the US is the country with most advantage in MMA. The biggest promotion is american, most of the events are held in american soil, most of the fighters in the UFC roster are americans, no country have more and better martial arts gyms than the US and etc... Is obviously easier for a american make to the UFC and succeed than for a non american. Statistically the US should be the nation with most champions in the UFC, but yet have none
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,162
Messages
57,512,779
Members
175,735
Latest member
Daniel85

Share this page

Back
Top