International Americans, It's Time to Move to Europe.

Aug 25, 2021
[The USA ≠ America]

Americans, it’s time to move to Europe

Europe outdoes the US on the key metrics of a good 21st-century life
Europeans have always emigrated to America. But what if the flow reversed? The number of Americans saying they want to leave the US jumped from 10 per cent in 2011 to a record 21 per cent by last year, report the pollsters Gallup — and that was before Donald Trump unleashed his dual assault on American wealth and freedom.

I now feel that even somehow setting aside the mammoth issues of Trump and freedom, most Europeans live better than most Americans.
There’s one big exception: the mega-rich. If you’re among the wealthy Americans awaiting another tax cut from Congress, then congratulations: the Trump administration is at least trying to run the country for your benefit. You’re unlikely to get that from European governments. Similarly, most Americans in tech or finance will find undynamic Europe frustrating.

That leaves about 99 per cent of the population for whom emigrating to Europe would be a life win. The biggest potential beneficiaries are adults under the age of 35: unable to afford a home or even childcare in America’s biggest cities, but young enough to acquire a new language and circle of friends.

The logistics of emigrating have never been easier. Remote work also makes possible the ultimate life arbitrage: earning a US salary while living in the Mediterranean. Technology has assuaged homesickness: you can cross the ocean but stay in all your WhatsApp groups. For those unable to learn languages, English now works in most of Europe. And Fortress Europe, so unwelcoming to people from poor countries, keeps one gate permanently open for Americans. Countries from Portugal to the Netherlands grant residency to Americans who couldn’t get a car loan back home.

Once here your salary may shrink, but your costs definitely will. The Eurozone’s income per capita is about three-quarters that of the US, after correcting for purchasing power, says the World Bank. Americans in Europe might need to cut down on consumer goods. On the upside, they will be able to afford housing, education and healthcare. The average premium for family health insurance in the US is $25,572, reports the Kaiser Family Foundation. That’s more than the average post-tax wage in much of Europe. Fun here is cheaper too. A multinational organisation I know brought its national chapters together for a dinner in Madrid. When the bill came, the Americans were so startled by its tininess that they photographed it, saying they would hang it framed in the Washington office.

For ambitious Americans, moving to Europe brings an immediate psychic cost: they fall off their country’s mattering map. No career achievement here will win the respect of those back home who think Europe is a holiday resort. Outweighing that, though, are the psychic gains. Living in America is a bit like running your own mini-insurance company, constantly budgeting for future illnesses, college tuition, et cetera. In Europe, the nanny state handles all that, and it’s relaxing. You’ll have more free time, given that Europeans work about an hour a day less than Americans. Instead of forever comparing yourself with people who are richer than you, in Europe you might be the richest person in your new circle.

And for all Europe’s political polarisation, daily psychic conflict here doesn’t compare to Trump’s US. A European friend of mine who lives in the American south sometimes doesn’t leave his house for days on end so as to avoid running into Trump supporters. Americans always assume he moved there for a better life. No, he tells them: he came for an interesting job and a worse quality of life.

Lastly, moving to Europe is a health hack. American life — car-bound, overworked and fuelled by processed food — is a daily assault on the body. The US’s obesity rate of 42.9 per cent is nearly four times France’s.

All told, as I’ve argued before, Europe outdoes the US on the three key metrics of a good 21st‑century life: four years more longevity, higher self-reported happiness and less than half the carbon emissions per person, all of it achieved on a much lower debt-to-GDP ratio.

“Sadly, the American dream is dead,” announced Trump after descending the golden escalator in Trump Tower in 2015 to launch his presidential run. Try the European Dream instead.

 












Seen a few videos where Americans living in Europe say they realize how fucked up parts of American society and culture are after experiencing other countries for a while. Germany seems to be a popular destination.
 
Jeebus what a twat
"A European friend of mine who lives in the American south sometimes doesn’t leave his house for days on end so as to avoid running into Trump supporters."
 
Also seen lots of videos of Brits moving to Ireland post brexit and buying old cottages in the countryside.
 
lsa said:
Jeebus what a twat
"A European friend of mine who lives in the American south sometimes doesn’t leave his house for days on end so as to avoid running into Trump supporters."
Click to expand...

Talk about TDS.
 
lsa said:
Jeebus what a twat
"A European friend of mine who lives in the American south sometimes doesn’t leave his house for days on end so as to avoid running into Trump supporters."
Click to expand...
that's a sad life to live...
 
America is cut throat and savage. There are numerous countries in Euro that provide a better quality of life for the average person. But I'm not the average person, and there are too many things here (cultural and natural) that add to my own metrics of what "quality of life" constitutes that Europe cannot replace. I do keep the idea of Norway open (where family emigrated from in the first place), but that would be decades down the line.
 
curryjunkie said:
Seen a few videos where Americans living in Europe say they realize how fucked up parts of American society and culture are after experiencing other countries for a while. Germany seems to be a popular destination.
Click to expand...


I totally realize how fucked up parts of American society are and likely agree with several points you would likely make about it


But I find the idea of living in a society with no first and second ammendment to be unbearable and I don't think I'd be happy living in Europe at all.
 
As much as I hate what's happening in this country, I could never move to Europe. I most likely will end up splitting time between the states and S. America as I get older though.
 
No need to travel so far when you can just come to Canada. Just sayin'.
 
I'm not an American but I think I could happily move to Italy if I could speak the language. Sadly I can't and don't wouldn't want to be a weird foreigner always trying to speak English to people where I lived
 
No European punter would allow us to stay illegally because we’re not from a shit country
 
Gutter Chris said:
I totally realize how fucked up parts of American society are and likely agree with several points you would likely make about it


But I find the idea of living in a society with no first and second ammendment to be unbearable and I don't think I'd be happy living in Europe at all.
Click to expand...

Yeah, you can't take your guns.

You don't need them either, but it isn't about need.
 
