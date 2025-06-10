International Americans - can somebody explain to me "illegals"?

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
848
Reaction score
1,441
On the surface, it sounds self-explanatory.
"Illegal" is law breaking.
So, they should be imprisoned or deported.


In the UK, "immigrants" holds different annotations depending on your dog in the fight.
Immigrants though, aren't illegal.

Illegal immigrants in UK should be ejected.

What is the difference?
 
WillyWarminski said:
On the surface, it sounds self-explanatory.
"Illegal" is law breaking.
So, they should be imprisoned or deported.


In the UK, "immigrants" holds different annotations depending on your dog in the fight.
Immigrants though, aren't illegal.

Illegal immigrants in UK should be ejected.

What is the difference?
Click to expand...
Illegal entry is a misdemeanor and being imprisoned isn't one of the consequences.

You need to be a repeat offender to face time in prison. Deportation isn't even the default penalty for first time offenders, just a possible one.

Turns out the legal system is more complicated than colloquial phrases.
 
If you enter either country without a visa/passport/protected status as a refugee you're illegal.

I don't see any difference?
 
Rational Poster said:
Illegal entry is a misdemeanor and being imprisoned isn't one of the consequences.

You need to be a repeat offender to face time in prison. Deportation isn't even the default penalty for first time offenders, just a possible one.

Turns out the legal system is more complicated than colloquial phrases.
Click to expand...

Deportation is not considered for illegals even criminal one for demorats.

It should be the default for all illegals and allowed to stay the exception.

If you enter with authorization or stay without authorization you are in this country illegally. Go home or get sent home.
 
Rational Poster said:
Illegal entry is a misdemeanor and being imprisoned isn't one of the consequences.

You need to be a repeat offender to face time in prison. Deportation isn't even the default penalty for first time offenders, just a possible one.

Turns out the legal system is more complicated than colloquial phrases.
Click to expand...

Deportation is not considered for illegals even criminal one for demorats.

It should be the default for all illegals and allowed to stay the exception
Rational Poster said:
Biden and Obama deported more than Trump.
Click to expand...

They counted the ones turned around at the border but only a small number of the total were turned around still because of their policies.
 
What is often conveniently forgotten is often there is NO legal avenue for would-be asylum seekers or refugees.

www.amnesty.org.uk

The truth about safe and legal routes

We are Amnesty International UK. We are ordinary people from across the world standing up for humanity and human rights.
www.amnesty.org.uk www.amnesty.org.uk

The rules in the UK make it borderline impossible to take a safe and legal approach to asylum.

This in itself causes a ton of problems for them, us and everybody involved.

Is it the same in America?
 
WillyWarminski said:
On the surface, it sounds self-explanatory.
"Illegal" is law breaking.
So, they should be imprisoned or deported.


In the UK, "immigrants" holds different annotations depending on your dog in the fight.
Immigrants though, aren't illegal.

Illegal immigrants in UK should be ejected.

What is the difference?
Click to expand...

Like you said. Immigrants are legally here and illegals snuck in over/under a fence. Some are good and have jobs while others are the shit their former countries don’t want either.
 
oldshadow said:
Deportation is not considered for illegals even criminal one for demorats.

It should be the default for all illegals and allowed to stay the exception


They counted the ones turned around at the border but only a small number of the total were turned around still because of their policies.
Click to expand...

No they didn't. Deportations are tracked differently from encounters.
 
Rational Poster said:
No they didn't. Deportations are tracked differently from encounters.
Click to expand...

They were "cooking" the numbers in many ways.

"ICE head accuses Biden administration of ‘cooking the books’ on arrests"​



cis.org

Fact Check: Reuters Is Wrong — Biden Is Not Deporting More Illegal Aliens than Trump

The Biden administration has dramatically decreased deportations and protected criminal aliens, as should be obvious to anyone in the media reporting on immigration matters. Media that reports anything to the contrary only further harms the credibility of journalism.
cis.org cis.org
 
oldshadow said:
They were "cooking" the numbers in many ways.

"ICE head accuses Biden administration of ‘cooking the books’ on arrests"​



cis.org

Fact Check: Reuters Is Wrong — Biden Is Not Deporting More Illegal Aliens than Trump

The Biden administration has dramatically decreased deportations and protected criminal aliens, as should be obvious to anyone in the media reporting on immigration matters. Media that reports anything to the contrary only further harms the credibility of journalism.
cis.org cis.org
Click to expand...

CIS is pure trash. Try again.
 
WillyWarminski said:
On the surface, it sounds self-explanatory.
"Illegal" is law breaking.
So, they should be imprisoned or deported.


In the UK, "immigrants" holds different annotations depending on your dog in the fight.
Immigrants though, aren't illegal.

Illegal immigrants in UK should be ejected.

What is the difference?
Click to expand...

For a long time the US had "open borders" so long as certain groups (demographics) were the main ones profiting off of the US being a capitalist Nation, and minority groups were legally subjugated. Mexicans always lived in the West because it literally was Mexico, colonized largely by Spain. Hence the States that have Spanish names. Though over time we called many of these Mexicans "Indians" as a differentiation for when we drew the line on the map and pushed the notion of "Mexican" South of what's now the Western United States. It was when Southern Europeans started to arrive that the first immigration quotas popped up as Federal policies. Prior to that you had more local things like anti-Chinese groups who wanted workers from China minus the same legal protections as black workers.

That only worked for so long until the. majority demographic kind of assimilated even the Southern Europeans and the main shift of immigration limitation became aimed at Mexicans, Central, and South Americans. Before xenophobia became a political cudgel as potent as it is now, the response to undocumented immigration was generally to make it documented. Capitalists liked this because it created a market for cheap labor. Hence why staunch conservatives under Reagan were still fairly supportive of amnesty. Over time US conservatives soured on this and saw a means to sew greater divide between working class people the same way creating tiered employee ranks does in large workplaces. Then they convinced the "real" Americans that the "illegals" are getting popcorn, free cars, desserts, and trips to Disney World, while the "real" Americans have to work 14hr shifts and pay tens of thousands of dollars for healthcare.

The reason entering the US "illegally" is a Civil Infraction (which means NON-criminal), is because its understood that moving from one place to another place across an arbitrary line in the sand isnt inherently harmful to anyone. A kid walking through your yard is no specific threat to you, thus, there are legal steps to making that a criminal offense. And those steps are less easy when you're referring to public land.

The idea that a human being, in some random place on the earth, is "illegal" is an aspect of dominion ideology disguised as policy. In a World without these absurd ideologies, I could move to and work in any Country I damn well please so long as I'm not harming people, and if I do I'm subject to the laws. And I'm free to do this with minimal barriers of entry. Hyper-nationalism turns a Nations into a gaggle of xenophobes who constantly consume news validating their prejudices, and vote for isolationist/protectionist leaders thirsty for power. Good way to get a North Korea of the West.
 
fingercuffs said:
If you enter either country without a visa/passport/protected status as a refugee you're illegal.

I don't see any difference?
Click to expand...

I would also add that if the visa expires or the protected status is revoked, then you’re now an illegal.

Visa overstays are a fairly large number. Based on google AI search, about 5 million, a few hundred thousand per year
 
BudKing8806 said:
Lmao..."I don't need to rely on the internet to tell me what to think". 5 lines down "Here's a URL you can look at".
Click to expand...

It's literally government data, not a bullshit CIS study or a news article.

Sorry you are too dumb to decipher the difference.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I would also add that if the visa expires or the protected status is revoked, then you’re now an illegal.

Visa overstays are a fairly large number. Based on google AI search, about 5 million, a few hundred thousand per year
Click to expand...
Yup. Indeed.

Our Futon Fondler's already told anyone visiting for The World Cup will have the puppy killer deal with them if they outstay their welcome. Which is kind of why a lot of footballers are saying they don't want to come here and move all of it to Canada and Mexico which is where the rest of the competition is happening. Considering we're not a gigantic footballing nation I think I'd rather watch it in Mexico than us or Canada.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Hungary passes constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ gatherings
2
Replies
23
Views
762
GreatSaintGuillotine
GreatSaintGuillotine
LeonardoBjj
International Thailand knew what it was doing when it deported Uyghurs to China
Replies
5
Views
196
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,492
Messages
57,405,612
Members
175,694
Latest member
sinfrontofhm

Share this page

Back
Top