International American Public Support For Israel 'Fraying' Across Political Spectrum

Americans used to be steadfast in supporting Israel. No longer

To many, the close relationship between the US and Israel seems permanent and unshakeable.
A Gallup survey taken in March this year found only 46% of Americans expressed support for Israel (the lowest level in 25 years of Gallup's annual tracking) while 33% now said they sympathised with the Palestinians - the highest ever reading of that measure. Other polls have found similar results.

Surveys - with all their limitations - suggest the swing is largely among Democrats and the young, although not exclusively. Between 2022 and 2025, the Pew Research Center found that the proportion of Republicans who said they had unfavourable views of Israel rose from 27% to 37% (younger Republicans, aged under 49, drove most of that change).

Currently, these shifts in public opinion haven't yet prompted a major change in US foreign policy. Whilst some ordinary US voters are turning away from Israel, on Capitol Hill elected politicians from both parties are still mostly keen to talk up the importance of a strong alliance with Israel.

Some think that a sustained, long-term shift in public opinion might eventually lead to reduced real-world support for the country - with weaker diplomatic ties and reduced military aid. This issue is felt particularly sharply by some inside Israel. Several months before 7 October, the former Israeli general and head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Tamir Hayman, warned of cracks forming between his country and the United States, in part because of what he described as the slow movement of American Jews away from Zionism.

Those who see a fraying relationship are paying particularly close attention to the views of younger Americans - a group that has shown the most marked shift in opinion since 7 October. As the 'TikTok generation', many young Americans get their news about the war from social media and the high civilian death toll from Israel's offensive in Gaza appears to have driven the declining support among young Democrats and liberals in America. Last year, 33 percent of Americans under 30 said their sympathies lie entirely or mostly with the Palestinian people, versus 14 percent who said the same about Israelis, according to a Pew Research poll published last month. Older Americans were more likely to sympathise with the Israelis.

Karin Von Hippel, chair of the Arden Defence and Security Practice and a former official in the US State Department, agrees there is a demographic divide among Americans on the topic of Israel - one that even extends to Congress.

"Younger Congress men and women are less knee jerk, reactively supporting Israel," she says. "And I think younger Americans, including Jewish Americans, are less supportive of Israel than their parents were."

This is a very long article, but it poses a question: how does Israel try to repair what has been done in recent years?

I've posted this in a separate thread to the Israel-Hamas war thread because it's about something much larger - the long term relationship between Israel and the US that Netanyahu has severely affected. Can Israel win over sentiments simply by having more moderate leadership? Or is the damage done?

Even here on Sherdog, you can see that both support and criticism encompasses cross-party politics.
 
Dude. If marco Rubio sees this post it's another 40 billion to isreal. Delete now.....andddd it's too late. It's 45 billion .
 
That's really good to hear. They are in the process of committing a genocide and we are all morally culpable because we're paying for it.

It's the most despicable and disgusting thing I've seen in my lifetime.
 
Literally only sexually frustrated evangelicals support Israel at this point....

When you lose lifelong neo-cons like Peter Hitchens or Andrew Sullivan's support. You are most definetely fucked.
 
Most people want to see them obliterate hamas while at the same time not have complete immunity from criticism of literally any sort.
 
