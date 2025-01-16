I just say wow! As the series only has 6 episodes, I will leave only a short comment that sums it up quite well.Gritty and brutal! This is how I imagined westerns not so long ago.A strong 9 out of 10!However, I have a question for you Americans. Mormons in the US, do they have a bad reputation today? When I became so interested to know more, Mormons have a history of being real bastards.