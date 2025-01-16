  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Television American Primeval (2025)

I just say wow! As the series only has 6 episodes, I will leave only a short comment that sums it up quite well.

Gritty and brutal! This is how I imagined westerns not so long ago.

A strong 9 out of 10!

However, I have a question for you Americans. Mormons in the US, do they have a bad reputation today? When I became so interested to know more, Mormons have a history of being real bastards.

en.wikipedia.org

Mountain Meadows Massacre - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
For the most part Mormons are just another religion now. If anything, they are the but of the joke anymore. We had a Mormon presidential candidate and his faith was not really a point of discussion.

I doubt most people know of their bloody history.
 
