American Nightmare on Netflix

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Holy shit, guys! Drop whatever you're doing and go watch this right now!

Don't linger in this thread, since spoilers are bound to show up here.

But this is a 3-episode documentary that is freaking unbelievable.

You might even remember the story from the news many years ago, but you probably don't know the whole story. I sure didn't, and it was really interesting to watch it unfold.

I don't want to say anymore. The less you know going in, the better.

After you watch it then come back here so we can discuss!
 
Haven't watched the show but I followed this story on the news everyday cause it was a huge story here in the Bay Area
What a disaster
 
The story is too slow. I tried watching it. 20 minutes later, i still haave no idea what happened and all was an interview about she's a good person and then he is also a good person. damn it.
 
humperdoo said:
The story is too slow. I tried watching it. 20 minutes later, i still haave no idea what happened and all was an interview about she's a good person and then he is also a good person. damn it.
Streeter said:
Turned off in like 20 minutes being bored might try later but maybe not
Stick with it, bros! It gets better. At least make it through episode 1 all the way before deciding whether to continue or not.
 
Episode 3.

I expected a different ending.

No spoilers, but my opinion on her appearance still stands.

Given the nature of the case, I will refrain from saying I’d still do her.
 
My main takeaway was there is a real person in the world called “Matt Mustard” , oh and the rape’s!
 
